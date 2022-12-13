Make a Difference Day Douglas County 2022 (held Oct. 22) was a wonderful success in bringing together over 200 volunteers throughout the Roseburg area to provide valuable service to multiple organizations and individuals. These included four schools, a city park, the VA Health Care System, FISH Pantry, HIV Alliance, Safe Haven Maternity Home, Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center and Sleep In Heavenly Peace.

Tim Juett is a member of the advisory board of the local Salvation Army and chair of Make a Difference Day Douglas County planning committee.

