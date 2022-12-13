Make a Difference Day Douglas County 2022 (held Oct. 22) was a wonderful success in bringing together over 200 volunteers throughout the Roseburg area to provide valuable service to multiple organizations and individuals. These included four schools, a city park, the VA Health Care System, FISH Pantry, HIV Alliance, Safe Haven Maternity Home, Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center and Sleep In Heavenly Peace.
Reports from each of these organizations were overwhelmingly positive and highly grateful for the diligent and cheerful work that was accomplished. Comments from those organization leaders included:
“I cannot tell you how thankful we are … to have been a part of this great program … we were able to extend to our community the importance of volunteerism to our youth/families/community and staff. What a great day we had, and we are looking forward to next year’s event.”
“… everyone that showed up was in a great mood, signed up and eagerly got to work …everyone was wearing smiles … the quality of the work done … met or exceeded our standards for safety and appearance … Thank you for rounding up so many of the community volunteers for us.”
The Make a Difference Day Committee wholeheartedly thanks every volunteer who participated in this event. I wish to also thank the planning committee members who put so much time and effort into bringing the 2022 event to fruition. You are amazing community servants who represented the Salvation Army, Kiwanis, United Way, AmeriCorps, Roseburg Tracker, Habitat for Humanity, Retired Seniors Volunteer Service, Roseburg Public Schools, JustServe.org, UCAN, FISH Pantry, Thrive Umpqua and Farm to School.
Events such as Make a Difference Day bless our communities more than we know. Such service spreads unity and respect among all peoples, across religion, belief, ethnicity, economic standing and nationality. It develops self-investment and pride in community. It enhances personal joy and fulfillment.
Multiple research studies clearly indicate that volunteering, even a few hours a month, offers strong social and psychological benefits, including enhancing people’s sense of purpose. Other studies reveal that volunteers have lower rates of cancer, heart disease and depression in later life than non-volunteers, and the effects of volunteering are “found to be greater than other factors including income, education level, or marriage” (from “The Health Benefits of Volunteering,” Corporation for National and Community Service).
Make a Difference Day next year is Oct. 28, 2023. Save the date by putting it on your calendar now. As publicity rolls out nearer the date, register to serve and make a difference. We plan to have many more projects and many more volunteers next year. We hope that churches will want to participate, and that other county municipalities will organize their own Make a Difference Day events. Leaders of other community service organizations who would like to offer a service project for 2023, and/or serve on our planning committee, may consult with me at timjuett@hotmail.com.
Congratulations Douglas County and its amazing residents on the successful inaugural Make a Difference Day 2022 day of service celebration.
Tim Juett is a member of the advisory board of the local Salvation Army and chair of Make a Difference Day Douglas County planning committee.
