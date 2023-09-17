Have you ever traveled up or down Fisher Road? As you enter from Garden Valley Road you take a 1-mile trek, past the golf course, until you head down a small hill onto what is really Fisher Road. Beautiful homes on the left and right with the North Umpqua River running along the western side. For the most part the beginning of Fisher Road is heavily forested with homes nestled in it. It is a favorite spot for deer to come down off the hill on the east side of the road and go across to get some water from the river or spend the day lounging and eating in your yard.

Steve Seidle has been a Roseburg and Fisher Road resident for five years.

(1) comment

dontlie
dontlie

I so agree!!! I always slow down to about 30 in that section. Sometimes people will follow me very close but I don't care. So often I see the deer all of a sudden and I am so thankful that I was going slow. Houses are very close to each other there so lots of driveways. I hope they do lower the speed limit. It may be the only chance for people to consistently slow down --- and increase the fine if caught speeding in the stretch!!!

