Have you ever traveled up or down Fisher Road? As you enter from Garden Valley Road you take a 1-mile trek, past the golf course, until you head down a small hill onto what is really Fisher Road. Beautiful homes on the left and right with the North Umpqua River running along the western side. For the most part the beginning of Fisher Road is heavily forested with homes nestled in it. It is a favorite spot for deer to come down off the hill on the east side of the road and go across to get some water from the river or spend the day lounging and eating in your yard.
It is also a favorite spot for residents on Fisher Road to test how fast they can go. Young or old, makes no difference. Cement trucks to cars, it makes no difference. The speed limit is 40, which is plenty fast enough in a “residential” area. Maybe it should be 25 like the rest of the streets within the “city limits.” Nevertheless, Fisher Road is a hazardous place to be, for humans and especially the deer. People pulling out with their RVs or cars pray someone coming around the corner or down the hill won’t hit them. The deer, well I don’t think they have time to pray.
Every year we have deer fatalities on Fisher Road.
Most are because people are speeding up or down the road to get home or to the corner of Fisher and Garden Valley 30 seconds faster. This summer alone I scraped, or pulled, six deer off the road after being hit. That is just in front of our house, no telling how many up and down the road. The last one, a whitetail doe, had her left leg broken as she stumbled into the brush on her own. Her baby made it across but stood there almost in shock as to what had just happened. As I went over to see how badly she was hurt, I could see the leg hanging on by a thread from the knee down. She tried to make it up the hill, only to fall and roll back to the base of the hill. She then crawled into the brush which was the last time I saw her. We have seen three-legged deer, we hope we see one more. This is the mother and baby that have spent the whole summer in our yard. She was so tame I could walk past here without her batting an eye. One day I pulled in and she was laying in her favorite spot under our tree alongside the driveway. As I pulled up, I thought she was dead because she didn’t move. Then she opened one eye and jumped up. She just stood there and then laid back down after I pulled away.
The next day my wife went out to put the mail out and came in and told me we had a baby deer (white spots still on) dead next to the road on our property. I had to go out and clean up the debris. Earlier this summer a baby deer was hit and laying in the road. So that other cars would not run over it I picked it up and put it in the bushes. As I was walking back, I saw a lump in the road. I went over and could not believe my eyes. It was the little deer’s heart. It had been hit so violently that its heart was separated from its body. I picked it up and it is buried in our yard.
For those of you who live on Fisher Road, or are visiting, please slow down. Think how you would feel if your mom, dad, spouse, child or pet were strewn out all over the road? Then slowing down would mean something to you. Well, the baby deer looking back at its mom struggling in the bushes to live has feelings too.
Sheriff Hanlin, your office has been called many times to patrol Fisher Road and its speeders. To your credit you have had officers come out many times. You could cite 20-25 people a day for speeding. That is how dangerous it is on Fisher Road. For the residents, please take your foot off the pedal and respect your neighbors and our wildlife. Thirty seconds is not going to make a big difference in your life, but it might be to someone or something else.
Steve Seidle has been a Roseburg and Fisher Road resident for five years.
I so agree!!! I always slow down to about 30 in that section. Sometimes people will follow me very close but I don't care. So often I see the deer all of a sudden and I am so thankful that I was going slow. Houses are very close to each other there so lots of driveways. I hope they do lower the speed limit. It may be the only chance for people to consistently slow down --- and increase the fine if caught speeding in the stretch!!!
