In many ways trauma is a great equalizer, irreverent of gender, ethnicity, religion, or social class. More likely than not, each person on the planet has experienced trauma in some way, shape, or form. Although it may be uniquely experienced, trauma’s effect on the body is enduringly consistent and pervasive, a series of calculated responses your body must make to ensure your survival. We have some evidence that trauma is a universal human condition, with the first literature on PTSD dating back to 50 B.C. in Hippocrates’ poem about a soldier’s traumatic experience in battle, from which he continually suffered flashbacks. Fortunately, we’ve come a very long way since then in not only our understanding of traumatically based conditions, but also the way we treat and discuss trauma.

Taylor Dombek, PHD, LLC, is the integrated clinical services director at Umpqua Health.

