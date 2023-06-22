In many ways trauma is a great equalizer, irreverent of gender, ethnicity, religion, or social class. More likely than not, each person on the planet has experienced trauma in some way, shape, or form. Although it may be uniquely experienced, trauma’s effect on the body is enduringly consistent and pervasive, a series of calculated responses your body must make to ensure your survival. We have some evidence that trauma is a universal human condition, with the first literature on PTSD dating back to 50 B.C. in Hippocrates’ poem about a soldier’s traumatic experience in battle, from which he continually suffered flashbacks. Fortunately, we’ve come a very long way since then in not only our understanding of traumatically based conditions, but also the way we treat and discuss trauma.
Trauma hijacks the nervous system, altering and disconnecting individuals from their sense of self. The nervous system is responsible for controlling aspects of cognition, the way you feel in your body, within your environment, and the sensitivity and response you have to stimuli or “triggers.” Neuroscience research has shown that while experiencing trauma, and in the subsequent attempts to cope with the persistent effects of it, we shut down the areas of our brain responsible for transmitting feelings and emotion.
The areas of the brain responsible for these emotional functions were not damaged and may go on in the very same day to register the full continuum of human emotion, demonstrating that trauma responses are actually an emotional adaptation. We are biologically hardwired to anesthetize overwhelming sensations associated with trauma, which temporarily deprives us of our ability to sense, feel, and engage with the world in our natural way. Our adaptive response limits our experience of both negative and positive feelings, and with PTSD, this protective response becomes overactive, reorganizing our thoughts, altering our emotional and/or physical experience, and resultantly disconnecting us from our relationships, our bodies, and our minds. Trauma is not just a singular memory of an experience from the past, but also the imprint it leaves within our bodies and minds that we carry with us and use to color all our future experiences.
While PTSD is commonly associated with veterans, according to the American Psychiatric Association, “PTSD can occur in all people, of any ethnicity, nationality or culture, and at any age.” The National Center for PTSD estimates around 7–8% of the population (approximately 8 million individuals) will develop PTSD in their lifetimes, with women being two times more likely to suffer from PTSD than men.
PTSD can develop through experience or exposure to upsetting traumatic events, but is not limited to physical or sexual assault, intimate partner violence, major accidents, bullying, historical trauma, terrorism, suicide, natural disasters, war, combat, neglect, racism, school shootings, or kidnapping. Symptoms associated with PTSD may include nightmares or frequent and unwanted memories of the trauma, heightened reactivity, anxiety, or depressed mood that alter social life, work life, or other important activities (SAMHSA, 2023). Sometimes the effects of trauma are expressed somatically, through chronic back and neck pain, fibromyalgia, migraines, digestive problems, spastic colon/irritable bowel syndrome, chronic fatigue and even some forms of asthma.
Trauma can impact your ability to describe and articulate what you’re feeling, or even the meaning you interpret from these physical sensations. Children and adolescents may experience trauma or PTSD differently than adults and may need additional support to identify and articulate their emotional experience.
If you, or someone you care about, has experienced trauma and is struggling with some of the symptoms described in this article, let them know that you care about them and want to help. Safe relationships are the single most important aspect of mental health. These are the relationships where we feel truly heard and seen, where we have a deep sense of knowing that we are held in someone else’s mind and heart. No doctor can write a prescription for restorative friendships and nourishing love.
If you like to read and are interested in learning more about trauma, these are excellent books I’d recommend:
If You Want to Understand How Trauma Shows Up in the Body: “The Myth of Normal” by Dr. Gabor Maté, “The Body Keeps the Score” by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk, “What my Bones Know” by Stephanie Foo.
If you’re interested in Race-Based Trauma: “My Grandmother’s Hands” by Resmaa Menakem.
If you’re interested in Family System-Based Trauma: “What Happened to You?” by Dr. Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey, “It Didn’t Start with You” by Mark Wolynn.
For veterans: “Perfectly Wounded: A Memoir About What Happens After a Miracle” by Mike Day and Admiral H. McRaven.
Taylor Dombek, PHD, LLC, is the integrated clinical services director at Umpqua Health.
