In today’s United States of America, mass murder occurs nearly every day. School children, the elderly, ordinary people at a dance or in a cafe, at work or in school, praying in a house of worship, or shopping at Walmart—any of us might be randomly chosen, brutally targeted for death by a stranger for no logical reason at all. Frequent mass murder is a new thing in our country, something that I hope we never get used to, something we can all hope will one day be a problem solved. Random mass shootings should not happen anywhere, under any circumstances. We must work together to find solutions.
There are salient facts regarding these horrific attacks: the murderers are people who have been damaged or corrupted or ruined in one way or another, people who strike out at victims who are simply unlucky enough to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. There’s no denying that we are all victims in a mass murder —certainly those who lose people they care about, people they love— but also those of us who lose our sense of what it is to live in a civil society, who worry about safety in our homes, our communities, our country.
What is wrong with our society that so many, many people feel compelled to go out and randomly slaughter strangers? Today, there are no guarantees that any of us is safe, no lessons we can teach our children that will keep them safe, no practical guidelines we can follow to protect ourselves. We as a country must find ways to help families, to nurture children, to find people who have been falling through the cracks and get them the help they need to mature into healthy human beings. Not an easy task!
A second constant in mass murders is that the weapons are guns, most frequently high-powered weapons of mass destruction. Why do people who advocate for guns not expand that advocacy to gun safety? Does anyone truly believe that everyone who wants a gun should have one — often without training in their use, without the most basic check to be sure that this person is not buying the gun to kill people?
Our society is in crisis. Where will the next mass murder be? No one knows until it’s too late. We in Douglas County lost nine victims in the 2015 mass murder at UCC. That won’t protect us from another one.
What will?
Diane Williams has lived in Douglas County since 1981. She is retired from UCC where she taught writing and literature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.