We are a flock of lazy strange birds. We want “someone” to do the heavy lifting of managing our government. We are exceptionally skilled at vigorously complaining when the resultant management decisions don’t go our way. It seems that the complainers can’t articulate exactly what their “way” is. They just “know” that whatever happened didn’t directly benefit them to the extent they feel entitled. That is usually what we refer to as “spoiled rotten children.”

Brent Babcock is a retired mechanical engineer (power generation, alt. energy, facility certifications), former corporate accountant, business owner, heavy equipment mechanic, Oregon Certified Energy Auditor (1980), U.S.G.B.C. Accredited Design Professional, Vietnam War Veteran US Army (1967), amateur historian.

