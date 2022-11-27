We are a flock of lazy strange birds. We want “someone” to do the heavy lifting of managing our government. We are exceptionally skilled at vigorously complaining when the resultant management decisions don’t go our way. It seems that the complainers can’t articulate exactly what their “way” is. They just “know” that whatever happened didn’t directly benefit them to the extent they feel entitled. That is usually what we refer to as “spoiled rotten children.”
The American Dream means a lot of different things to folks. To some privileged folks it may mean maintaining the status quo of social status, family wealth, ethnic identity and educational opportunities. To someone who is unemployed due to downsizing or rustbelt offshoring, it may mean food and rent assistance until a subsidized re-training program is offered. To someone staring through the fence at our borders it may mean being allowed through, to work the hardest and lowest paid jobs in the country while living in ramshackle huts and having no educational opportunities or access to health care. It would be considered better than starving to death or imprisoned in their land of origin.
Then, why is it strange to have so much growing political unrest in the land of the American Dream? Everything is relative. A person who is working, votes and in most cases a fully participating member of society, can be disillusioned about this dream. It “seems” to many that they are being replaced by technology and younger folks with differing cultural values. People they vote for or wish to vote for “never win these rigged elections.” Not many avenues of resolution seem possible. These folks are especially prone to view violent solutions as the “only way to win.” They find comradeship amongst others who share similar views. The perfect storm for civil unrest.
Recently, more attention is being directed towards reforms that hold promise to make folks feel, and actually have, real influence toward the means and methods of our government.
Open primaries offer a “breaking of the chains” of rigorous political party systems. Any entity that has litmus tests about “toeing the party line” is by definition corrupt. Most voters don’t know the intricacies of the “party line.” The financial incentives, formulaic machinations of the leaders of “the swamp” and its state equivalents, and perpetuations of “same-old-stuff.” When the political process involves AI and complex algorithms, the voters have lost faith. No wonder we end up with crazy nutcases (CNCs) vying and winning the highest offices in “either-or” contests. These CNCs speak in rhetorical mono-syllable statements that draw simple conclusions for their crowds. Away from the heat of the boxing match seating, most voters would support a different candidate, if only their desired candidate were “allowed” to participate. Open primaries would give folks a chance at a win. Most folks know they aren’t going to win megabucks, but they understand that they have a chance to win. All we ask for is a reasonable chance.
Ranked choice voting is the second part of possible reform. If we have, say, five candidates that meet minimum qualifications (age, citizenship, residency in district, etc.), and you like one or more for the office being voted on, you can vote for one or more, ranking them according to your preferences. Even if your candidate(s) don’t win the first (or subsequent) round of lowest ranked elimination, your vote counts, boosting your choices further up the ladder for each round. The ultimate winner over 50% may not belong to either major party or any party. No organized pre-chosen agenda by the swamp creatures is assured. True democracy, not some iron clad loyalty-oathed financial machine.
As you might have noticed, no mention of a particular political party has been made. Not necessary when a voting method exists that doesn’t depend on party loyalty. That’s real progress realizing the American Dream, for everyone.
The last element of this screed is if and when “open primaries” and “ranked choice voting” appears on your ballots, support these measures. Your futures may depend on these measures passing.
Yes, “drain the swamp” may be a trite cliche, but actually watching the swamp creatures (including the newly anointed) crawl out of the stinking muck and wander away, out of sight and hearing, would be like “winning the lottery.”
Brent Babcock is a retired mechanical engineer (power generation, alt. energy, facility certifications), former corporate accountant, business owner, heavy equipment mechanic, Oregon Certified Energy Auditor (1980), U.S.G.B.C. Accredited Design Professional, Vietnam War Veteran US Army (1967), amateur historian.
