Douglas County Board of Commissioners
On the evening of Aug. 24, a severe thunderstorm developed in central Douglas County. As many as 80 lightning strikes were recorded in a brief span resulting in 19 different fire starts. The highly respected Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) engaged these fledgling monsters and either put them out or held them to little or no growth potential. One exception was the Rattlesnake Ridge fire. DFPA found conditions that made any effective engagement impossible. What possible scenario would turn back these heroic firefighters? An answer to that question requires a slight digression.
On Feb. 25, 2019, dawn broke on the hundred valleys of the Umpqua to a scene straight from a Hollywood disaster movie. Overnight freezing rain followed by 8-12 inches of wet snow brought down thousands of trees throughout Douglas County. The carnage caused by these downed trees was so severe that the governor declared a state of emergency and cleared the way for Federal Emergency Management Agency Funding. The jackstraw trees brought down power lines and completely blocked roadways.
Four and a half years later, a lightning strike in a large swath of unrepaired Oregon and California lands “managed” by the Bureau of Land Management spawned what was to become known as the Tyee Ridge Complex Fire. Roads on the maps were unpassable, the landscape was littered with downed trees and firefighters could not cut their way to the fire fast enough to stop its spread. Although they did not want to give up, the DFPA realized they needed help. They put out a call for an Oregon Department of Forestry team. Also, in conjunction with local leaders, a quick decision was made and a call to the State Fire Marshall asking for structural protection help ensued.
Throughout the first few days and nights residents were asked to leave their homes while a fierce battle was waged to save them. As of the writing of this no structure has been lost and the State Fire Marshall team has ceded control back to the local fire district. The estimated cost of structural protection is $2.1 million and the ODF wildland bill is likely to be 10 to 20 times that. The valleys have been filled with smoke as over 1,800 brave souls have been battling a blaze that is approaching 8,000 acres.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners had feared but planned for preventing an event like this in the passage of an ordinance requiring large landowners to submit a plan outlining steps to mitigate future hazards. The trigger for this ordinance was large landscape wide disasters leaving behind untold hazards to the citizens of Douglas County. Events such as snowmageddon and the Archie Creek Fire come to mind.
Late in 2022 letters were sent out to those landowners in Douglas County that exceeded 5,000 acres in holdings asking for what they had and were planning to do to restore their lands. A response was received from the USFS outlining the work they had accomplished and were going to do in the future. A different kind of letter was received from the BLM. In this letter, the local district manager felt that because they were a United States Government entity, they didn’t need to regard Douglas County’s ordinance and were precluded from following any local laws. In fact, the response even went on to threaten Douglas County with trespass should the county do any hazard reductions on their lands. This now begs the question, if the federal government doesn’t have to follow local laws and is allowed to be a poor neighbor by leaving time bombs on their lands, who gets to pay the bill?
The Federal Government is not and cannot be bound by local ordinances. That's covered in Constitutional Law 101. BLM wasn't just "feeling" that way. Helluva flex here.
