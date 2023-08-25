If you’ve looked upstream of the North Umpqua River from the Interstate 5 or Highway 99 bridges lately, you have noticed an interesting phenomenon.
The water above Winchester Dam has been drawn down in order to make repairs. The dam needed repair and the process to plan for those repairs has been going on for three years. Multiple state and federal agencies conducted studies and examined plans — on their own timelines. More money needed to be collected from the owners of the dam to pay for the $3 million project and a capable repair crew needed to clear ample time for the work.
The dam, built in 1890, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The nonprofit Winchester Water Control District acquired the dam in the 1960s to relieve Pacific Power & Light of the costly responsibilities of paying for the maintenance and repair of the dam. Old timers living above the dam recollect the river lowered 15 times by the Water District for maintenance and repair.
On the night of Aug. 6, the district began releasing water through the flood gates. Why drain the reservoir in August — the height of the river recreation season? This time was chosen because it falls between steelhead migrations.
The district released the water slowly to prevent downstream flooding and to give fish an opportunity to move to deeper water rather than getting trapped in evaporating pools. WWCD was ready to begin sprinkling the mud flats by the south side of the river to keep the young Pacific lamprey, burrowed into the river bottom, alive.
Permission to turn on the sprinklers was delayed so WWCD put out a notice to members of the District to help rescue the Pacific Lamprey. Many residents, from both sides of the river, ventured out for four hot days to pluck squirming juvenile lamprey out of the mud and sand until the WWCD received permission to start irrigating.
My wife and I each saved over 1,000 lamprey in two hours on a Tuesday morning. Lots of neighbors, from young children to oldsters, volunteered to assist a contingent of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife workers along with others who cared for the cause.
Why save the Pacific Lamprey?
These lamprey look like eels, but are classified as primitive, jawless fish.
They filter feed on algae and fish excrement. If you have visited the observation room by the fish ladder, you may have seen them cleaning the windows.
These creatures spawn in the shallow south side of the North Umpqua above the dam where the larvae burrow into the riverbed and stay for 2-7 years. When the lamprey emerge, they begin their journey to the ocean. The Pacific becomes their home for up to five years. They have been caught at depths of 300-2600 feet deep and up to 62 miles off the Oregon coast. These lamprey complete their life cycle by returning to spawning grounds to procreate, die and become nutrients for other river life forms.
There appears to be some sentiment to tear down the Winchester Dam, but consider its benefits.
The dam pools water for Pacific lamprey to breed and grow. Without the reservoir filling or the sprinklers irrigating, millions of young lamprey will die. Let’s keep these custodians of the North Umpqua alive.
The dam gives salmon and trout fry an opportunity to grow in size before they meet up with predators below the dam. Small mouth bass, sunfish and bluegill feast on these young fish. The foot-high fish ladder walls prevent them from gorging themselves above the dam.
A current lawsuit demands WWCD lower the ladder height to six inches to make passage easier for migrating fish, but that would open the upstream buffet to the predator fish. The water district objects on behalf of salmon and trout.
Where does ODFW catch fish for hatcheries? The Winchester Dam fish ladder provides a dependable, convenient place, which saves them time and taxpayers money.
The fish ladder is a point of interest for tourists. Each year, 65,000-80,000 visitors stop to appreciate the historic dam and to watch fish in the viewing room. Signs educate them on our valuable, local aquatic species.
A video camera at the fish ladder gives a more accurate count of migrating fish 24/7. Since the camera’s installation in 1991 (active for the 1992-93 count), wild Coho salmon counts have increased. They are the only North Umpqua fish listed as “threatened” by the Endangered Species Act. In its first five years the camera recorded 7022. The count the last five years was 17,213. Check it out at dfw.state.or.us.
That’s what’s going on with the Winchester Dam, the North Umpqua River and the sprinklers. Look forward to the Winchester Water Control District continuing dam repairs for the benefit of river dwellers as well as those of us who live on land for many more years.
Tear it down.
