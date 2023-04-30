I have been serving on the Roseburg Public Schools School Board since August 2020. Yes, I started when in-person learning in schools was shut down and the world seemed to be on Zoom. I was reelected by the community to the volunteer position in 2021. I am running again for a board position on the May 2023 ballot. Although I am not a formal educator by training, I am a parent of three children currently attending Roseburg Public Schools and have a strong interest in their education as well as the education of our entire community.
I firmly believe that strong schools support and build strong communities. My oldest son graduated from Roseburg High School in 2022. I have been in our schools. I have participated in many extracurricular activities as a parent a community member, as well as a board member. I have been to RPS athletic events, plays, recitals, activities and showcases. You see, I care about Roseburg Public Schools, the students and the staff.
I work locally as a foot and ankle surgeon and small business owner at Cascade Orthopedic Specialists. Prior to that, I was employed at Mercy Medical Center. As an adult, I have lived in: Utah, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio prior to coming to Roseburg. They were all good places, but I prefer Roseburg and Douglas County. This community has embraced me, and I love it here. This is my home.
Since I have been on the board, we have dealt with many challenging and complex situations. We have not been perfect, but I am proud of what we have accomplished and in some cases weathered. Roseburg Public Schools, like every other school district, shutdown in person learning due to COVID-19 in March 2020. That was not ideal, but we were the first 6A school district in Oregon to return to in-person learning. We have dealt with constant changes to: social distancing, online learning, in-person learning, changes to activities and athletics, ODE standards and recommendations and finally intermittent sickness to both educators and students. During my time on the board, Roseburg High School had its highest graduation rate. We worked to increase security for our students, staff and families to ensure they are safe at school. We have continuously been implementing new changes to curriculum to align with family values and a back to basics approach to education. We have continued support and investment in Career Technical Education, Vocational Education, workforce development and the trades this community desperately needs. Roseburg Public Schools has worked to establish partnerships with Umpqua Community College, Roseburg Forest Products, Adapt, Aviva, Convey, 7 Robotics and others to help get our students in the jobs and training programs they desire after graduation. Roseburg Public Schools has a strategic plan that focuses on: care, support, instruction, graduation and future success of our students. I am proud of what we have accomplished.
We, as a board, have learned so much the last three years. I am convinced that we could have done many things much better, yet we did a lot that was good for both our students and our community. A strong educational system betters and strengthens our community. We still have work to do, and I would like to continue volunteering on the Board to see those goals through. I would love to have your vote of support in this election.
Brandon Bishop is a local physician, Roseburg School Board member and father of four Roseburg Public Schools students.
