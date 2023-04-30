I have been serving on the Roseburg Public Schools School Board since August 2020. Yes, I started when in-person learning in schools was shut down and the world seemed to be on Zoom. I was reelected by the community to the volunteer position in 2021. I am running again for a board position on the May 2023 ballot. Although I am not a formal educator by training, I am a parent of three children currently attending Roseburg Public Schools and have a strong interest in their education as well as the education of our entire community.

Brandon Bishop is a local physician, Roseburg School Board member and father of four Roseburg Public Schools students.

