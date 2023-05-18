May is Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month, part of a national effort to raise awareness, break stigma, and highlight resources available to improve our children’s mental health.
As we celebrate children’s mental health, we want to remind our community that awareness begets acceptance, and this starts with caring for our mental health just like we would our physical health. Mental health is not just your emotional and social well-being, but also the influence it has on how we think, feel and behave. It plays a role in the way we connect with others, make decisions, handle stress and manage all aspects of our daily lives.
Millions of people across the United States are currently struggling with their own mental health or are facing mental health-related illnesses. More than five million of those individuals are children. Although the COVID-19 public health emergency draws to a close, the U.S. Office of the Surgeon’s General illuminated the rising rates of mental health challenges as a “Mental Health Pandemic.”
According to the National Survey of Children’s Health, the number of children reported to have anxiety and depression increased between 2016 and 2020 by 26% nationally, with 1.5 million more children with anxiety and depression in 2020 than 2016. In Oregon, the increase is even higher. In 2016, an estimated 11.5% of children had anxiety or depression. This increased by 40% in 2020 to 16.1%. UHA is passionate about developing and promoting strategies to support the wellbeing of children and adolescents and ensuring that families have the tools they need to thrive in our community.
Each of us has an important role in normalizing the way we talk about mental health so that children feel comfortable sharing about their emotional wellbeing and families are more comfortable seeking help. Teaching children about emotions takes repetition, just like learning to ride a bike. The more children learn healthy coping skills and practice them, the more they will turn to them in times of emotional distress.
I’d like you to reflect for a moment on the activities you participated in when you were a child. Did you ride bikes, swim, catch lizards and/or play sports? Breathing fresh air, exploring nature and engaging in outdoor family activities all have a positive effect on children’s growing brains. Activities like swinging, walking, hiking, playing tag, dancing, jumping, singing, drumming, listening to music, coloring, journaling, making friendship bracelets, painting rocks, drawing, sidewalk chalk, playing catch, blowing bubbles and noticing activities such as bird watching, or playing iSpy, all activate children’s peaceful, restful, calm and regulating state of the nervous system (this is called the parasympathetic nervous system).
Our community has local mental health providers that are here to help you. Some of these providers include Adapt Integrated Health Care, Juniper Tree Counseling, Valley View Counseling and the Family Development Center. If you have Oregon Health Plan insurance, you have access to a new type of treatment designed for youth that need additional support, called Intensive In-home Behavioral Health Treatment. To find out more about this program and other behavioral health resources, UHA is here to help, please contact us at behavioralhealth@umpquahealth.com.
