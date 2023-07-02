Hannarose McGuinness and Hannah Seibold joined The News-Review staff on June 26, as part of a 10-week paid internship program.
As part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence they will be an integral part of the newsroom, covering stories across Douglas County on a variety of topics.
The News-Review has been a participant in the Snowden internship program for a long time. Multimedia reporter Will Geschke was part of the program last summer and accepted a full-time position on staff after the internship’s conclusion.
Both Seibold and McGuinness are recent graduates from the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication who are living in Roseburg for the next 10 weeks.
“Joining the News-Review this summer is exciting because I’m able to explore a new community and embed myself in the newsroom — making connections with both Douglas County residents and my coworkers — and the beautiful landscape of Roseburg doesn’t hurt, either,” Seibold said. “During my internship, I hope to learn the workflow of multiple stories during the week, further develop confidence in my interviewing and reporting skills and most importantly, have fun. This opportunity will allow me to pursue my journalism career professionally, but will also give me so many exhilarating new experiences. I can’t wait.”
I can’t wait either.
Seibold hit the ground running, taking on assignments and volunteering to do even more throughout the week.
McGuinness started her internship off by attending Music on the Half Shell.
“It’s exciting to be living in a new part of Oregon and covering local news will allow me to connect with the community and provide vital information to folks across Douglas County,” McGuinness said. “The Roseburg area is beautiful and has been so welcoming to me already and I’m looking forward to a jam-packed season of summer coverage.”
I was a Snowden intern myself for the Gresham Outlook in 2009. It taught me a lot about journalism, newsrooms and ethics.
The program is named for Charles Snowden, a longtime editor at the Oregon Journal and The Oregonian, who retired in 1986 and died in 1997. His passion for writing, history and ethical journalism lives on through the program.
Each intern is asked to complete ethics case studies during their time as a reporter.
I’ll be working closely with these young reporters, to guide them, teach them and listen to their experiences in Douglas County.
“One of my goals this summer includes getting more practice with reporting on a daily rather than a weekly basis,” McGuinness said. “I also hope to assist in building and maintaining local media trust in The News-Review by providing residents and visitors of Douglas County with reliable, timely and relevant coverage of news and events. I want to be able to conclude my time at The News-Review with a greater understanding of how professional newsrooms operate, and I am hoping to also learn more about the history of Douglas County and how that past informs today’s culture.”
If you have any story tips or would like to welcome these new reporters, please feel free to contact them at hseibold@nrtoday.com and hmcguinness@nrtoday.com.
We are excited to have them join our staff!
