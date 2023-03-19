Southern Oregon veteran’s unwavering position is that the Roseburg VA Medical Healthcare System be fully restored from the current outpatient clinic with an urgent care department that is only manned during working hours on weekdays to a full Level II Hospital. All Douglas County Veteran groups concur with this position.
Level II Hospitals have an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with all the supporting staff and departments. Emergency Departments are supplied with in department radiology (CT, X-ray, etc. dedicated to emergency service). Level II facilities may have the name “trauma center” tied to them however they will not have “trauma surgeons” on staff, but rather general surgeons who take cases. These facilities are also not staffed in house, but by surgeons on call. (e.g., they will be on campus during the day, but on call at night at home}.
The following are considered undisputed statements for our position.
• A catchment area exceeding 90,000 rural veterans.
• Downsizing of the Roseburg facility has lessened the care veterans have earned and deserve. Veterans prefer healthcare provided by the VA who understands them as unique patients versus community care. Telemedicine is not wholly accepted by veteran patients.
• Unanimous passage of Oregon legislation House Joint Memorial 26, 2011 regular session, encouraging the VA Secretary to establish a Roseburg VA full-service Level II Hospital.
• Considering that thousands of veterans and their families have decided to live in the Roseburg VA catchment area because of VA access and that a November 2022 nonbinding ballot measure asked citizens if full services should be restored at the Roseburg VA Hospital? Resulted in over 40,000 “YES” votes or 92.54% of total voters.
• There is no confidence in the actual number of veterans served by the Roseburg VA Medical Healthcare System as the patients who are outsourced for community care are not tabulated as Roseburg VA patients. This give a misleading view of the need in the catchment area.
• A survey by the National Center for Veterans Analysis and statistics shows Douglas County as the number one county in the nation with 58.1% of the veterans per capita in our county seeking medical care at a VA facility.
• Since closure of the Roseburg VA ICU and the slow and steady downsizing there has been a lack of consistent leadership which has resulted in low morale and patient discontent. There have been six permanent (and interim) directors in the past thirteen years. A Level II Hospital would result in consistent leadership.
• A Level II Hospital would attract clinicians who put down roots in this rural area and would stop the constant turn-over of providers. An increase in salaries would also encourage prospective VA employees and be advantageous for the VA to hold VA Roseburg up as an example to the American taxpayers as the VA’s commitment to improving the current poor quality of rural veteran healthcare.
• The soon to be developed Oregon State Retirement home will desperately need the services of a full-service hospital. This is most urgent because of the expected elderly veteran patients that will need these services.
• Roseburg Mercy Hospital is the only critical care facility for veterans. This facility is often overwhelmed. A “white paper” written a few years ago is available upon request. This report details the disastrous result of a catastrophic event happening within the catchment area without a full-service VA Hospital.
Jim Little is a retired U.S. Navy officer with 30 years active duty. He has served as president in various veteran groups: Military Officers of America, Coos Bay Chapter 1992-1997, Southern Oregon Warbirds 2006-2012. He is the previous president of the Douglas County Veterans Forum: 2009-2012, 2013-2014. He is a member of the Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee. Little has authored two books published by BookLocker Publishing: Brotherhood of Doom: Memoirs of a Navy Nuclear Weaponsman, and Sweet & Sour Uncle. He lives in Roseburg.
