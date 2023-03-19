Southern Oregon veteran’s unwavering position is that the Roseburg VA Medical Healthcare System be fully restored from the current outpatient clinic with an urgent care department that is only manned during working hours on weekdays to a full Level II Hospital. All Douglas County Veteran groups concur with this position.

Jim Little is a retired U.S. Navy officer with 30 years active duty. He has served as president in various veteran groups: Military Officers of America, Coos Bay Chapter 1992-1997, Southern Oregon Warbirds 2006-2012. He is the previous president of the Douglas County Veterans Forum: 2009-2012, 2013-2014. He is a member of the Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee. Little has authored two books published by BookLocker Publishing: Brotherhood of Doom: Memoirs of a Navy Nuclear Weaponsman, and Sweet & Sour Uncle. He lives in Roseburg.

