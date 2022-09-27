This week will be my last week as Pharmacist-in-Charge at Sutherlin Drug, as well as my last week working full-time as a pharmacist. Like so many others in my profession, I have come to the conclusion that now is the time to step back from the bench. I wanted to thank so many of the people of Douglas County for having been so welcoming and so kind to me.
I graduated from Texas A&M University in 2014 and landed a job in Roseburg at the VA. Soon after, I found my best fit as a pharmacist with Bi-Mart, first at their Roseburg location, then at the Sutherlin store. It was great getting to partner with local providers and volunteers from the UCC Nursing Program to provide a community health fair at the store. I loved being able to partner with OSU and Pacific University to bring their student pharmacists to our area. These students not only got to meet all of you in the pharmacy, but they also had a chance to shadow nurses with Amedisys Hospice and provide drug information presentations to the staff.
I made countless special bonds with our patients, especially those entering into hospice care. I also had a chance to practice my elementary understanding of Spanish and German. Gracias and vielen dank.
But I knew things were too good to be true. Even as we provided these services with a smile, our corporate pharmacy neighbors were being told to do more with less. Their staffs shrank and their obligations grew. Then COVID-19 hit and it nearly broke a profession running on a skeleton crew. Nationwide, pharmacy staff burnout became more and more common as testing and immunization programs ramped up.
But locally, something worse happened: Bi-Mart announced the closure of (pharmacies at) their stores with virtually no warning. Counties across Oregon and Washington were thrown into absolute chaos. People became afraid. Pharmacies and providers became overrun with lost prescriptions and flaring tempers. I even had one gentleman “jokingly” suggest that his prescription would probably be ready if he came back with a gun. But, we got through it.
Now that we’re on the other side of that particular storm, and with my hair (what’s left of it) much grayer than when I started, I feel now is the best time to step back. I invested years of my life studying to become a pharmacist. When I graduated, there was almost a surplus of pharmacists and jobs were competitive. Now, companies are desperate and offering sign-on bonuses. Despite that, the vacancies remain unfulfilled.
My sincerest hope is that the pharmacists who do come here to take on these roles will appreciate you all as much as I have. I also hope you appreciate those who are doing their best to take care of you. The open jobs tell you they’re not in it for the money.
Dr. Brady McNulty is the now-former pharmacist-in-charge at Sutherlin Drug and an occasional guest pharmacist at pharmacies around the county. He works from home as an internal threat analyst for a large company’s cybersecurity department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.