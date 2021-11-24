Connie Page
Oregon’s lone nay vote against the newly passed “Infrastructure and Jobs Act,” was Republican Congressman Cliff Bentz. That really says something loud and clear.
Even with a bill that is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Oregonians to rebuild our roads and bridges and expand our broadband for improved rural access, his political and corporate affiliations are more important to him than vastly improving the lives of his constituents (hmmm, makes me so glad that Oregon has a great voting system … a place for people to address the actions of their representatives.)
A hearty thank you goes to Congressman Peter DeFazio for working so hard to bring so many improvements to our state. Along with the support of Senators Merkley and Wyden, Congressman DeFazio was a major player in this bill, including the things that Oregon folks needed and had asked for.
This act will improve the lives of our regular friends and neighbors: the rural family with faltering internet access that wasn’t able to effectively attend online school classes or work their jobs at home; the homes struggling with access to clean drinking water (think Rockaway Beach or Corbett, or known effects of clear cutting); people devastated by the wildfires; and every Oregonian that drives our rough roads or needs improved public transport.
What is it that Oregon actually receives in the new Infrastructure bill, that Republicans seemed so dead set against? Our state will receive $529 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across Oregon and ensure clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.
What else, you ask? $3.4 billion to improve our highways and $268 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years, along with $529 million over five years to protect against wildfires.
Wildfires have affected thousands of people in our state … lost homes, lives and livelihoods, health issues due to smoke inhalation and so much more. Residents in Douglas County know this scenario all too well.
President Biden’s signing of this historic law ushers in a new day for Oregon and our nation. Along with creating millions of jobs modernizing our infrastructure, this bill addresses the climate crisis (not enough, but it is a start).
There is money to strengthen clean energy and transportation and measures to increase climate resilience.
This bill is not an end-all solution for the climate crisis but it is a step forward. I think it is important to ask ‘how’, while not saying ‘no’ to ideas and actions that will improve our nation. That is why I cannot understand the constant negative response to progressive ideas from our conservative groups. We have to take steps forward, we cannot continue their path of standing still or, worse yet, regressing.
I am an enthusiastic outdoors person. We love to hike, walk, bike, walk at night to let the evening sky amaze us, sit along the river letting nature teach us her lessons. Douglas County is such a rare gem of natural space. Let’s treat her as such. Let’s move forward together … all constituents of one of the most beautiful counties in Oregon. We all want what is best for our county, our friends and neighbors, and our America.
With Biden’s groundbreaking new “Infrastructure and Jobs Act,” we can improve the lives of Oregonians in every county and honor the hard work and dedication of our elected representatives that support it: Congressman DeFazio, Senator Merkley and Senator Wyden. If you were one of those Oregonians looking for better roads, safer bridges, better broadband, cleaner water and more jobs, then make sure to take a look into this bill. Democrats heard you, and Democrats delivered — and not just for the wealthy few. I certainly know where my vote is going.
