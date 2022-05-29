I haven’t written for a couple of years, but today I am compelled to write. I wish I wasn’t. In the 1950s, our country had roughly 93 guns per every 1,000 people. In 2017, we owned 120 guns for every 100 people. Guns have gotten more powerful and more abundant, and those who wish to go out in a blaze of glory wear military-style body armor to protect themselves while they carry out their most horrible fantasies.
The talking heads, who support putting guns in more hands, want you to think that it is a matter of finding these people before they commit their acts of violence, putting money into mental health, increasing the good guys with guns and upping security at schools. This problem will not go away with these steps.
Tighter gun control is the most ridiculously small solution to an enormous problem because the problem does not begin with guns. It does not begin with mental health. It does not begin with an 18-year-old man, because an 18-year-old is not a man. For those of you who may be 18, I apologize, but you are not all grown up. Yes, our country has decided that that is the age of joining the military, voting and making decisions, but you still have so much to learn. The problem is that we need to begin at the beginning to solve this problem.
Guns — yes, get rid of them. I hate them. If anyone needs a gun, you need to reevaluate where you live and what you do for fun. When so many are dying EVERY DAY from gun violence, it is time to make a huge change in our society. Do we care enough about each other to make that change?
Trained people, with guns, were there and couldn’t stop this child from killing 21 precious souls. Justifying your gun ownership by being a good guy with a gun is just foolish. So, yes, let’s just stop making more guns and try to get the guns that are out in society out of the hands of the public.
But our real solutions lie in the cradles around the country. We are raising generations of children who spend most of their time looking at a screen. Time and again you see babies handed an iPhone at a restaurant or in the shopping cart. With my own young children, I would say, “If you come to the store with me, I will talk to you the whole time.” They always took me up on that. Our young family went on long plane flights and road trips without a device in sight-singing songs, playing games, reading books, building small sets of Legos, and even a pad of sticky notes served as engaging activities that connected our family.
That is what our country really needs — connection. Face-to-face social interactions with our families, our friends and our neighbors. We need to stop spending our tax money on making roads better for cars, and more money on bike paths, walking paths, community gardens, markets we can all walk to and ways to connect to each other more meaningfully.
We need to stop turning Kindergarten classrooms into academically focused places where children sit quietly in their seats and do work in workbooks, where choice time is limited to an hour reward at the end of a busy week. That ‘playtime’ is the work of childhood and playtime online is not the same as really playing with others. We need to focus on learning how to get along, work together, feel empathy, and SEE others. The people who do these atrocities are not connected to the people in the real world, they are finding connections with strangers online.
An 18-year-old who spent all but two weeks as a child was failed by our society, and so were all of the beautiful people he murdered.
One final thought about social media — this is a platform for connection, but also an echo chamber for hate and radicalization. It can be a brainwashing machine. Perhaps more regulation should be placed on internet use and social media for all of us ... with the increase in social media and the internet we see an increase in these violent acts.
Sadly, this will not be the last one, because these changes will take a long time to implement, and many will be against shifting our ideas of freedom. Let’s stop thinking about our own ‘rights’ and ‘conveniences’ and start thinking about others who suffer daily because we are no longer connected to our communities, to each other.
I could go on with ideas about what we should do. We are all tired of this. Are we tired enough to REALLY make changes?
