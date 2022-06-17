I would like to thank Al Morlang for asking local church leaders for their input regarding the abhorrent behavior of Pastor Rob Johnson and other members of the Wellspring Bible Fellowship (WBF) at the recent Gay Pride Parade. This is an important topic of discussion and thanks go out to Rev. Vicky Brown, John Aschim and others for their well thought out and reasoned responses. I would encourage others to continue this discussion and work toward eliminating this hateful, harmful behavior in the name of “god.”
I was at the Gay Pride Parade and witnessed the despicable behavior of the members of the WBF. The News-Review reported that the police issued two citations to the protestors of the Pride celebration, but they were not required to separate themselves from the event and were allowed to surround the Open Mic session which made it difficult to hear the Pride speakers over the protestors’ hateful words.
The protestors seem to think they have a right to demean and put others down because of their self-stated, but not exhibited Christian beliefs. I grew up in Douglas County and so I know what life is like in a rural, conservative community, but Rob Johnson and other WBF members’ behavior was repugnant. We can do better than this behavior, we must do better. Many lives are at stake.
1.8 million or 50-60% of LGBTQ+ youth in America have seriously considered suicide in the last year compared to 9% of all teens. Why? The abandonment, bullying, harassment, threats of violence and other horrendous treatment in their everyday lives lead to thoughts of suicide. WBF members should (if they really believe and live the doctrines of the bible) uplift these teens instead of beating them down under the guise of Christianity. The WBF leaders and members who call themselves Christians but do not really follow the teachings of the bible need a better understanding of the hurt, pain and terror LGBTQ+ teens experience. The WBF leaders and members would do well to remember the saying “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” In other words, treat people as you would like to be treated.
I find the hypocrisy of WBF leaders and members thinking they are better than others because they are “Christians” and then using their feeling of moral superiority to put down others, hateful. If your behavior does not reflect the teachings of your faith, you are not truly Christian. “Judge not lest ye be judged” can be found in Mathew 5:7. The WBF leaders and members are judging others in the name of religion while trying to justify their own disgusting behavior.
One of the signs carried by the protestors said, “We are ambassadors of Jesus Christ.” They must represent a different Jesus than most Christians know. Jesus would not treat the downtrodden badly, instead he helped those in need.
I understand many religions believe in proselytizing, but that should never include forcing or attacking (physically, verbally, or emotionally). Rev. Rob Johnson needs to learn this. He also needs to be held accountable for the damage he has already done. Verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse of a child is a crime.
It is not “Christian” behavior in any way, shape, or form to approach a 4-year-old girl standing behind her family and using a mega-phone to tell her in sexually explicit terms that she is going to hell. That is WBF Pastor, Rob Johnson hiding behind a religious cloak while he commits child abuse.
LGBTQ+ teens are often ostracized from society, abandoned, or rejected by family and friends. I find it hard to believe that WBF leaders and members would make their lives even more difficult instead of offering love and support. This must stop. We are all humans who need love and support and all have the same rights. Rev. Johnson, how would you feel if your family were treated like you treat others? For everyone’s sake, STOP. Please help rather than hurting these vulnerable youth.
