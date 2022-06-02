School shootings create a special kind of Hell on Earth that doesn’t end when the shooter dies. I cannot imagine the horror those children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, faced, nor can I imagine what victims here in Douglas County experienced when they were confronted by the UCC shooter. Families and friends of those murdered or injured in Uvalde and here in Douglas County will never forget.
Most of us who lived here at the time know exactly where we were when we heard that a student carried a weapon into a UCC classroom and shot his teacher, then turned the gun on students, killing nine people and wounding 10 more before killing himself.
A close friend, a teacher present that day, has spent years writing a series of poems about that horrible event. Other dear friends recall hiding for hours in small, uncomfortable spaces, alone or with students and colleagues — none of them knowing what had happened or what might be just beyond the door. Everything about that day was sad, difficult, painful — and — for those who lost loved ones or were present — a series of dark memories that will never, ever go away.
So many dead! So many wounded! So many lives lost and others changed forever!
Families, friends — entire communities where mass shootings have occurred — suffer a jagged emotional wound that may be scabbed over but will still ache years later, emotional wounds ripped open every time another mass murder is committed and innocent people are murdered. The community of Uvalde will suffer the same long-term effects we in Douglas County experience.
I hope all of us reach out to the families of victims and survivors of the UCC shooting, to offer support to those we know who suffered most then and still mourn their losses. Every school shooting is a new blow.
It’s time to consider the reasons our country is the only major nation in the world in which these mass murder tragedies occur. Why does this not happen in other countries?
The answer is high-powered guns and lax laws regarding who can own them.
I don’t recommend outlawing hunting rifles and guns used for target practice or for self-protection. My husband and I own rifles (stored safely). I do question laws like those in Texas that allow anyone 18 or older to purchase ammunition and firearms of all kinds — including those created for warfare — without required training, background checks, or certification of any kind. It’s not necessary for me to mount an argument: the recent mass murders in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, provide all the evidence needed.
Here are some facts presented online by a son of Oregon, Nicholas Kristoff:
- One study found that Americans ages 15 to 19 are 82 times as likely to be shot dead as similar-age teenagers in our peer countries.
- Americans ages 18 to 20 account for 4% of the population but 17% of those known to have committed a murder. If we say that teenagers can’t buy a beer, isn’t it worth having a conversation about whether they should be able to buy Glock 19 handguns and AR-15-style rifles? (note: AR-15 are not the only high-powered rifles.)
- Wouldn’t it make sense to bar purchases by someone with a recent misdemeanor conviction for drug or alcohol abuse, for violence, or for stalking?
- Why not pass red-flag laws that allow guns to be removed from someone who is undergoing a mental health crisis or subject to a domestic violence protection order? Former President Donald Trump has backed red flag laws.
- In much of America, there is a more thorough review of people adopting a rescue dog than of those buying assault rifles. And should we really continue to allow people on the “no-fly list” to buy firearms but not board a plane?
I’m not an expert on violence or weapons. I’m a mother and grandmother who loves her country and the people who live here. No one should fear being shot to death in a shopping center, at school, or anywhere else in the United States. Good people of all persuasions regarding guns should come together to craft viable solutions to mass murder. No one is in favor of an unbalanced person with a gun killing anyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.