In my yard, a robin built a nest in my last Christmas tree. This nest was more successful than most and it brought me to some basic, unexpected thoughts in my understanding of nests and their denizens. The bright blue exquisite eggs hatched three Pepto Bismol pink-skinned baby birds, crying for food. The birds without feathers gave no clue of the beauty and elegance that was to come.
Joy and beauty are associated with baby birds, but I saw no joy; just a desperate force for survival probably without which there would have been no survival. The morning after spotting one of the baby robins out of the nest, I observed they all had fled the nest. I wonder what mother robin said to convey “get out now.”
Later, I saw some young elegant birds sometimes hitting the windows because of flight misadventures but alive and learning, flying. They achieved their beauty and their joyful flight and their mother told them that now was the time to progress to their next stage of life and they did for better or worse.
Do I find myself being concerned about smaller lives and their struggle to survive, because I cannot encompass the lost lives of the beautiful children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas? The children and their teachers had already achieved beauty. We see their beauty in the published pictures in all the papers. Their parents had thought they were in a safe place that should foster their orderly life development, a school; a place where they could expect to find tools for life, not death in Texas, in the USA.
When members of Congress cannot or will not put a priority on the survival of our beautiful children, they show they haven’t the ability to make common-sense gun laws or outlaw weapons of war, even though national polls indicate that the majority of citizens in this country approve such laws.
In the United States — the home of the brave — the statistics show that gunfire is the leading cause of death for our beautiful children. Gun ownership in this country, including weapons of war, is higher in this country, the USA, than any other country in the world, and the results are displayed by our death statistics — also the highest.
Shame on us, shame.
Maybe, just maybe, we shouldn’t legalize such horrendous weapons that are capable of rendering our police forces incompetent and powerless. Our beautiful children can’t fly if they are dead.
Lois Soulia moved to Douglas County in 1959 to work at the Douglas County Library. Her husband Bob cruised timber for the BLM all over the county. Her three children graduated from Roseburg High School. She also worked at UCC for several years. She spends her time hiking, kayaking and working on her tree farm.
