Despite Roseburg School District’s consistent and excellent maintenance of our school buildings, the infrastructure and internal workings of the buildings are flawed and in desperate need of modernization. It is obvious from all of the information we have observed these last few weeks online, in the paper, and in mailers. As a physician who has dedicated his professional life to our community, I am strongly in favor of School Bond 10-187, and encourage you to vote yes for the bond. Here’s why.
First and foremost, and something I am familiar with, our community struggles to attract new physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, physical therapists, behavioral health care workers, registered nurses, and many other health care professionals. We need these professionals who help maintain the health of each person living in our community. Simply put, to attract these people and keep the great providers we have working in our area, we need quality schools.
New providers almost always receive their training in areas outside Douglas County. Almost without fail, the question “How are the schools?” is at the top of the list of their concerns when considering a move to Roseburg. Answering that question can be difficult. Although our teachers and staff perform outstanding work, our test scores are well within acceptable ranges, and our students excel in and out of the classroom, a tour of local schools often leaves these potential new residents unconvinced that their children can receive a high-quality education here. Prospective recruits do not see the positives, only the aging and outdated buildings, lack of space, and inadequacies that are visible.
Second, the average age of our schools is 73 years old, and most have not had any major upgrades for decades. This presents safety and security concerns as well as health concerns for our children that were not an issue when the buildings were designed. Medical research asserts that air quality should be a priority for new buildings. Modern HVAC systems should be a requirement for all school buildings if we are considering the health of our children. However, as we understand it, many of the buildings in our school district are woefully failing when it comes to air quality. This is unacceptable.
Third, safe and secure entryways are needed for our children’s protection. While we are a small, tight-knit community, our schools reside right off the I-5 corridor. It is vastly important we protect our children by limiting who may enter our school grounds, and who can enter our buildings. This too is a health concern that needs to be addressed.
Last, a bond measure is the only way our school districts can pay for major construction projects needed to upgrade our existing schools. The State of Oregon does not allow for any other way to pay for building projects. They leave that up to local communities. The revenue from this bond can only be used to pay for these projects and cannot be used for operating costs, salaries, retirement benefits or other expenses. As a physician, I visualize this bond as a benefit to the entire community and especially to the community’s health.
Our community depends on improving its schools to become the place we want to live in the future. Our schools are a key to the long-term success and viability of the place we all want to preserve and enjoy. I love our community, as you do, and we now have an opportunity to give back in a way that helps to ensure a bright future for everyone.
We need this bond.
(1) comment
For many weeks the talking points have been that the school buildings are a rundown poorly maintained disaster. And now the narrative is that they are excellently maintained?
And I think what newcomers want to know mostly is what caliber of Education their children will get 🤔. And new buildings aren't going to help the paltry graduation rate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.