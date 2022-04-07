Joe Newton
I am a proud 2002 Roseburg High School graduate. Following high school, I moved away to pursue a college education. I feel very fortunate to have been able to return to our community with my wife to raise our children with the values this community instilled in me; resiliency, resolve, and respect.
It is out of these values I joined the Community Bond Committee to help determine the repairs, renovations, and rebuilding our schools need to face this century. Growing up here, I witnessed great sacrifices for the benefit of the community, and the May 17 bond measure will present another opportunity for our community to step up for our children’s future. I am asking my fellow citizens to vote yes on Bond Measure 10-187.
The Community Bond Committee worked hard and smart to assess the areas in all of our school buildings where necessity and affordability would both be met to achieve a smart plan for our community; a plan everyone could get behind. It was a monumental task, and we wanted to do it right for the entire community.
Our committee consisted of members representing almost every segment of our community: timber, small business owners, medicine, tech, accounting, education, and the trades. We brainstormed, discussed, and studied the hundreds of needs in our aging school buildings: from the inadequate ventilation, heating and cooling systems, to the extremely old lighting and plumbing systems, to the entrances in buildings that have minimal security clearance, to the lack of proper physical education facilities. When we finished with the physical needs of the district, we began to discuss the issue of affordability, as we knew this would be paramount in voters’ decisions.
In the state of Oregon, the process to renovate or remodel existing buildings or build new schools requires a capital improvement bond to be placed on the ballot. The money from a bond measure must be used for capital improvements alone. It is completely different from the money the state gives schools to operate on a daily basis, where the money is allotted to each school district in the state based on student attendance.
As of this moment in time, our community has the lowest tax rate for schools of any school district in Douglas County. Our district has the second lowest tax rate of any comparable school district in the State of Oregon. And when this bond passes, we will still be in the lower ½ of comparable school districts in the entire state.
If we are to compete in the 21st century’s marketplace, the marketplaces of medicine, timber, tech, trades, retail and education, we need to step up and renovate and repair our school buildings, getting them up-to-date with other communities who compete with us. To me, and all of us who love this community and want to see it grow with the same resiliency and resolve we embrace every day, this is not even a question.
We have only passed one bond in 40 years. Meanwhile, surrounding school districts continue to pass bonds for similar reasons. The time for us to do the same is now. The need is clear, we need this bond!
Please join me in voting yes for Bond Measure 10-187.
Vote yes for schools, yes for Roseburg!
