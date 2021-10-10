This is a letter in response to Dr. Joseph Yetter’s column in The News Review on Sept. 14. As someone who has spent their 38-year career in public health and experienced public health departments and programs at the local, state, national and international levels, I felt it necessary to address the concerns raised by Dr. Yetter about the effectiveness of our local public health system.
In 2016, I was working for Clatsop County public health, and I followed the news closely when Douglas County decided to restructure how it provided public health. They chose to decentralize their health department, and created a community-based model facilitated by the nonprofit, Douglas Public Health Network (DPHN). The new approach involved tapping into existing local resources to provide public health services that had been historically offered by the county. Having other agencies take on services has allowed DPHN to focus on disaster preparedness, communicable diseases and prevention. While most county public health departments were stretched thin because they had to continue to provide a full array of public health services on top of pandemic response, Douglas County’s model allowed partner nonprofits to manage day-to-day public health needs, so DPHN could focus all their efforts on COVID-19.
Douglas County did not give up its public health authority or its powers of enforcement. The Douglas County Commissioners are the Board of Health (Public Health Authority) for Douglas County, per the Oregon State Statutes, and retain all the powers vested in Boards of Health in Oregon. They are responsible for all statutory public health services provided in the county, making sure that public health is a priority and all programs and necessary resources are properly funded. Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, the Douglas County Public Health Officer, is a county employee who works directly for and with the Commissioners. DPHN and the Douglas County Commissioners work hand-in-hand on all public health issues.
Our model is a variation of public health in the U.S. There are many ways that public health is delivered. Most Oregon counties operate public health as a department within their county government, while the North Central Health District serving Wasco, Sherman, & Gilliam counties was created to combine resources, and Wallowa and Curry counties have chosen to give their public health authority back to the state. There are around 2,800 public health departments in the U.S. with various different organizational structures. For instance, in some states, local public health is administered by the state. In other states, public health is administered by a combination of entities. In my opinion, the form of the public health delivery service does not determine whether it is successful or not. The old adage does not apply here, that if you have seen one, you have seen them all. Nope, on the contrary, if you’ve seen one public health department, you’ve seen exactly one public health department. Here in Douglas County, our unique model is working quite well.
DPHN is meeting goals listed on our website. For instance, improving the rates of fully immunized 2-year-olds is being met (from 64% in 2014 to 71% in 2020). According to the state, DPHN is meeting the objectives and goals of its public health contract to deliver services, prevent disease, and improve public health in Douglas County. Actually, our programs and practices have been used several times as the ‘model’ for the state in other counties.
Managing public health statutes, policies, and procedures can be burdensome during a public health emergency like COVID-19. If Douglas County still had a Public Health Department, we would not have been able to implement as many urgent response measures as we have done. For instance, adapting and changing county budgets can be difficult. I know this, because I was the former public health administrator in Clatsop County. When COVID-19 hit, DPHN had a staff of six people. Because of our flexibility and the full support of the Commissioners, we were able to quickly interview and hire more than a dozen new staff to help with case investigations and support programs. Other county health departments had to work through budget approvals and county hiring processes.
Due to our ability to be nimble and flexible, in March 2020, we were the first county in the state to set up a COVID-19 hotline. We helped other counties answer citizens’ questions, and assisted with their case investigations. We set up and ran testing clinics from March to December 2020, with assistance from the county and community partners. Once vaccines were available, we ran several mass vaccination clinics. DPHN had prior experience in conducting mass vaccinations: the annual drive-thru flu vaccine clinics started in 2017. Those clinics are successful because we increase local immunizations, and train as “points of dispensing” per our public health emergency preparedness plans to deliver mass immunizations.
