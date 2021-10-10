Brian Mahoney has been the Public Health Modernization Program Coordinator at DPHN since 2018. He has worked in public health for 38 years at the local, state, national and international levels. He is from Roseburg, graduated Roseburg High School in 1975, then graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health education, a teaching certificate and a certificate in Public Health Studies from Portland State University. He received his master’s degree in public health from the Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University, in Atlanta. He started as a water and sanitation technician in the Peace Corps (Kenya 1983-85), then became a sanitarian trainee with the Oregon Health Division in 1986. He was hired by the CDC in 1987 and spent 15 years working in LA County and Orange County, California; Philadelphia; Atlanta; and many other locations around the country. He worked for two years with WHO in Geneva and traveled and worked all over the world as the global polio eradication technical officer. He returned to Oregon in 2002, and worked for the OHA for 11 years, and then as the public health administrator for Clatsop County before coming home to Douglas County.