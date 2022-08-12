220812-opine-guestcol-adamkovacevich.png

In 1996, a bipartisan group of senators led by Oregon’s own Ron Wyden worked to write the “26 words that created the internet.” Section 230 codified First Amendment protections for tech platforms, empowering them to moderate harmful content like hate speech or misinformation.

Adam Kovacevich is a longtime Democratic congressional and campaign aide who is CEO of Chamber of Progress, a center-left tech industry association promoting technology’s progressive future.

