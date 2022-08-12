In 1996, a bipartisan group of senators led by Oregon’s own Ron Wyden worked to write the “26 words that created the internet.” Section 230 codified First Amendment protections for tech platforms, empowering them to moderate harmful content like hate speech or misinformation.
Thanks to these protections, social media platforms can quickly take down COVID-19 and election misinformation, along with a host of other bad content, with minimal fear of facing a lawsuit for “censorship.” Platforms like YouTube can remove misinformation from conspiracists like Alex Jones, whose horrific videos spread lies about the Sandy Hook victims.
Democrats have always wanted companies to take responsibility for moderating their platforms—it would be irresponsible not to. But right now, one tech bill moving through Congress could undo the ability of companies to take harmful content down. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act, an antitrust bill aimed at tech platforms, would directly limit content moderation efforts.
The AICOA would force Amazon to show COVID-19 conspiracy films next to real health documentaries, Twitter to display foreign propaganda alongside trusted news sources, and Instagram to show graphic depictions of violence together with users’ personal photos. All of the major social media companies have content policies that would be dramatically scaled back if AICOA is passed.
These proposals come at a time when content moderation on social media is more necessary than ever. The 2020 election was fraught with false claims about the results; misinformation promoted by bad actors and foreign governments; and, ultimately, an organized attack on the U.S. government. Anyone who thinks these threats are going away isn’t paying attention.
Facebook has added 5,000 safety and security workers since October 2019, and has invested $13 billion in safety and security efforts in the last six years. Spotify has increased its effort to remove podcast content that pushes misinformation about COVID-19. And Twitter released a new “crisis misinformation policy” last month to remove misleading posts about the war in Ukraine.
Actions like these are necessary to stopping the viral spread of misinformation and hateful, harmful content online.
It should be no surprise then that Sen. Wyden is now leading a group of Democrats to protect the same content moderation ideals he defended over 25 years ago, to make sure tech companies are not penalized for removing harmful content and misinformation from their platforms.
Last year, Sen. Wyden released a statement warning that “Republican-led states are determined to pass laws to force websites and apps to host lies, misinformation and other slime, with full knowledge that those laws are unconstitutional.” The statement turned out to be incredibly prescient, with bills fitting that exact description passed, challenged, and struck down in the last few months alone from states like Florida and Texas.
Amid this battle over the future of Section 230, Republicans have said that quiet part out loud about their goals for AICOA. Sen. Chuck Grassley, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that if lawmakers updated the bill to protect online platforms’ ability to moderate content, it would be a “non-starter” for Republicans.
Democrats can’t call for companies to moderate content and at the same time make it legally impossible for them to do so. Passing the AICOA would reverse years of progress made on moderating content online, and put the country in a much more dangerous place going into 2022, 2024, and beyond.
