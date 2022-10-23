Larry Hill mugshot

Since the beginning of the 20th century, eastern liberal elites have invaded our great western states. The first wave seemed to mostly consist of professors and other educators. The founders of Stanford and Reed College, as only two examples, desired to have higher education on par with the finest schools in the east. So, they imported educators from various states on the other coast. They, in turn, espoused the beauty, personality and history of our western states. So, like cockroaches, they sent our scouts and then we became overcome by the roaches — bringing many, many ideas and teachings and beliefs that did not and do not resonate with the “real westerner.”

Larry Hill enjoyed a 20-year career in the U.S. Army in signals intelligence and administration and personnel. His second career was as an employee relations representative at San Francisco State University for 22 years. Early in this century, Larry and his wife Yong moved to Roseburg where he has become heavily involved in the veteran community and serving that community as best he can.

olesage
olesage

When an opinion piece refers to Americans who moved from the east to the west coast as an invasion is disturbing to say the least. Coming from a veteran makes it even more so. Then on top of it, anyone who doesn't espouse this man's idea of what our country should be are referred to as cockroaches.

How on earth are we ever supposed to heal the current division when we have folks with this attitude?

It's sad and it's wrong.

I feel sorry for the bitterness and blame this man holds for his fellow Americans.

We are better than this.

