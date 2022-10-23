Since the beginning of the 20th century, eastern liberal elites have invaded our great western states. The first wave seemed to mostly consist of professors and other educators. The founders of Stanford and Reed College, as only two examples, desired to have higher education on par with the finest schools in the east. So, they imported educators from various states on the other coast. They, in turn, espoused the beauty, personality and history of our western states. So, like cockroaches, they sent our scouts and then we became overcome by the roaches — bringing many, many ideas and teachings and beliefs that did not and do not resonate with the “real westerner.”
The most recent examples of infiltrators bringing liberal/eastern beliefs with them are Governor Kate, labor commissioner Val and speaker of the Legislature Tina. All three are from the east.
Governor Kate hailed from Minnesota. She received a bachelor’s in Environmental Conservation from the University of Colorado Boulder. A certificate in Women’s Studies from the University of Colorado Boulder. A Juris Doctorate degree in Environmental Law from Lewis and Clark Northwestern School of Law. She served three terms in the legislature from 1991-1997, Senate from 1997-2009 and Secretary of State from 2009-2015. Somewhere along the line, she stated that she was one of the first, if not the first, bi-sexual governors in America.
Speaker Tina Kotek slithered west from Pennsylvania in 1987, and in 1990 she earned a bachelor’s degree in Religious Studies from the University of Oregon and went to the University of Washington to earn a master’s degree in International Relations and Comparative Religion. She has worked as a diver and travel agent, self-identifies as a “progressive” and has also said that if she is elected, she will be making history as the first lesbian governor in America. Quite a goal? I would imagine that gender politics will play a great part in her term if she is elected.
We need more down-to-earth issues such as protecting and growing the timber industry, fostering small business growth, lowering punitive taxes and, most particularly, the hidden ones and the onerous gas tax.
Now we swing our attention over to Val Hoyle who was born at Travis AFB in California (California strike one). She was raised in the east and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Emmanuel College in Boston. She and her family came across the Oregon border and settled in Lane County. She served on the Oregon Export Council from 2003-2010, and Oregon Legislature 2010, Majority Leader 2012-2016. She was elected labor commissioner in 2018 and now aspires to replace Peter DeFazio in District 4.
As you will be able to discern from the voter’s pamphlet and some research that both Tina Kotek and Val Hoyle are not the best candidates for the positions to which they aspire.
Christine Drazan gives true Oregonians a viable gubernatorial candidate that understands the nuances of western life, working and living in an agrarian part of Oregon. She knows the political landscape of the state and while she may not have slithered across the eastern border of the state and infiltrated our political system. She entered it honorably and has performed admirably. I do hope and pray that you support her in her quest for governor.
Alex Skarlatos is a Roseburg candidate running against Val Hoyle. He has never fallen under the spell of eastern liberalism and supports a laundry list of issues germane and applicable to his congressional district.
Now we are down to “Run Betsy Run.” Many, many of us older citizens like what she has to say and how she says it in unvarnished terms. Betsy served in the State Legislature from 2001-2005 and the State Senate from 2005-2021. She shed her Democrat robes and became unaffiliated. She is a native Oregonian born and bred and has lived here all her life. It should be noted that she has received ACLU scores. Johnson was considered as a moderate and conservative member of the State Legislature. She received a lifetime rating of 35.51 from the American Conservative Union (Center for Legislative Accountability). The American Civil Liberties Union gave her a score of:
43% in 2005
50% in 2007
0% in 2008
60% in 2009
20% in 2013
83% in 2015
50% in 2017
Betsy will likely play the spoiler in the gubernatorial election. The pundits believe that she will siphon more votes from Tina Kotek than from Christine Drazan. We shall see what we shall see.
In conclusion, the choice is yours. I believe that Christine Drazan and Alek Skarlatos will go a long way toward bringing a high degree of sanity to Oregon’s political circus that has been operated by the Democrats for a number of decades.
Be careful, very careful in your choices — farther down the road to perdition or an opportunity to step out of muck and slime that has been foisted on the good Oregonians for a number of years.
Larry Hill enjoyed a 20-year career in the U.S. Army in signals intelligence and administration and personnel. His second career was as an employee relations representative at San Francisco State University for 22 years. Early in this century, Larry and his wife Yong moved to Roseburg where he has become heavily involved in the veteran community and serving that community as best he can.
When an opinion piece refers to Americans who moved from the east to the west coast as an invasion is disturbing to say the least. Coming from a veteran makes it even more so. Then on top of it, anyone who doesn't espouse this man's idea of what our country should be are referred to as cockroaches.
How on earth are we ever supposed to heal the current division when we have folks with this attitude?
It's sad and it's wrong.
I feel sorry for the bitterness and blame this man holds for his fellow Americans.
We are better than this.
