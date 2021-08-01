Jack Orchard
Homelessness is a community issue. Like a Southern Oregon wildfire, its causes often start small and quietly and then spread dramatically.
The City of Roseburg has successfully obtained a $1.5 million state grant to study and then act upon Roseburg’s specific homeless problems, including the creation of a shelter. Doing so is as complicated as understanding why homelessness exists in a geographically separate community of some 25,000 people.
As reported in The News-Review, the city initially attempted to approach the problem and ultimately the potential use of the grant money by seeking the advice of “stakeholder” committees. The Immediate Needs Ad Hoc Committee was created in June and city officials have also discussed the creation of at least two other similar committees. The city administration declared that these committees’ meetings would be non-public (secret) events. Various justifications were offered by the city to The News-Review — “streamlining,” “avoiding the red tape” of publicly accessible meetings, encouraging candor in discussion.
The difficulty in acting this way is that the city’s sponsorship and involvement in these discussions is contrary to Oregon’s commitment to open government. It excludes public governmental observation and impedes offering good ideas from those not part of the process.
Keeping homeless policy conversations behind closed doors breeds rumor and cynicism that “stakeholders”’ are acting in their interests and not necessarily in the public’s interest. Concerns over particular perspectives, even well-meaning
ones, may be seen as having a disproportionate influence over city actions.
Wisely, after The News-Review questioned both the legality and the policy of doing public business privately, the city backed off. Such is the role of a community newspaper. The city now says it will work on a homeless Navigation Center through and with the Homeless Transition Action Group (HTAG), a county-wide advisory group.
Where this fits with the state’s seven figure city grant requirements is currently unclear. Also unclear is how this revised process will be publicly open and observable — a HTAG meeting on Wednesday, which reportedly was attended by at least two top city officials, was closed to the public.
These meetings should be open to the public, to avoid questions about whether insiders will have an inside pathway to taxpayer money and if certain approaches will result in money well-spent.
Both the public and The News-Review have a right to monitor and evaluate this alternative process. Openness is the key.
That’s because homelessness is a public challenge — one to be understood and addressed at the public level. While the efforts of city officials and groups like churches and non-profits are valued and welcome, the true stakeholder is the Roseburg community. The community is entitled to an open conversation of strategies and policies. There is no home for doing it otherwise.
(1) comment
I support public meeting. The law allows personnel issues and some legal issues to be discussed in executive session -- privately, not secretly. The public process can be a tremendous pain in neck, but it's an important part of the "Oregon System."
As a side note: Commissioner Tim Freeman used to be the President of the Roseburg City Council. It was Tim and his cohorts who started and encouraged the use of ad hoc committees, closed to the public. This was despite the objections of citizens, the mayor and a minority of councilors. A majority of councilors could end the use of non-public ad hoc committees at any time. They would still have the use of executive sessions for certain negotiations and personnel matters.
