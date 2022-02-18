The story of the four chaplains was quite well known in America for a while.
In 1948 a first-class 3-cent postage stamp was issued bearing their likenesses. There are still stained-glass windows in some chapels across the U.S. that pay tribute to the four men, including at the Pentagon.
The national memory is short, and they are no longer much discussed. Feb. 3, 1943 was, years ago, designated by Congress to be set aside annually as Four Chaplains Day. But it is not widely commemorated.
This day acknowledges the tragic sinking of the United States Army Transport ship Dorchester and the loss of 672 soldiers, sailors, merchant marines and women killed in the icy waters of the North Atlantic when the ship was sunk after being torpedoed by a German U-boat.
Included in the 672 were Four Men of God — a Methodist minister, a Roman Catholic priest, a Rabbi and a Dutch Reformed minister — all Army chaplains. These Four Chaplains gave their life jackets to save four others and, in so doing, gave up their only means of survival.
Of 902 young men and women aboard, only 230 survived. Many of the survivors owe their lives to the courage and leadership exhibited by the heroic Four Chaplains. The testimony of survivors tells us that the sole order and the only fragment of hope in this chaos came from the Four Chaplains, who calmly guided men to their boat stations.
Soon the supply of life jackets was exhausted. Several survivors report watching in awe as the Four Chaplains either gave away or forced upon others their own life jackets. These four men of God had given away their only means of saving themselves to save others.
The chaplains gathered together and led the men around them in a prayer and a hymn. They linked their arms together as the slant of the deck became severe. And just that way, with their arms linked in brotherhood and their heads bowed in prayer, they sank beneath the surface of the cold North Atlantic Ocean.
That night Rev. George Fox, Rev. Clark Poling, Rabbi Alexander Goode and Father John Washington passed life’s ultimate test. In doing so, they became an enduring example of extraordinary faith, courage and selflessness. We will continue each year to pause and reflect upon what valor and courage and sacrifice really mean, and how rare they are.
And to recall the four men who remain, in the words with which their grateful and humbled country honored them on the front of that long-ago postage stamp, "these immortal chaplains.”
Included in the service this year will be a special posthumous induction into the Four Chaplains Legion of Honor for a well-known veteran’s supporter and advocate Owen Dykema, captain of the USNR-Retired. The tenth annual Four Chaplains ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Roseburg American Legion Post 16 at 406 SE Oak Street, in Roseburg. Additional parking is available at the nearby food court lot. All are welcome to attend. Any questions please call 541-672-4635 or 541-672-5385.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.