KC Bolton
Well before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Health Centers like Aviva Health have been key to ensuring everyone has access to affordable, high-quality health care. They are locally run yet part of a national network serving almost 30 million people nationwide. On average, CHCs save American taxpayers $24 billion a year in health care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases. Aviva Health alone saves our local health system $27 million annually.
CHCs are not ordinary medical clinics; they are also problem-solvers, reaching beyond the exam room to care for the whole person by providing access to necessities like food and housing resources. Here at Aviva Health, we’re working hard to address a variety of social determinants of health, understanding full well true wellness goes beyond the doors of our health clinics, which is why we are focused on other factors that may cause poor health, such as poverty, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, lack of nutrition, and unemployment.
We are a critical piece of the health care system and collaborate with hospitals, local and state governments, and social, health and business organizations to improve health outcomes for people who are medically vulnerable.
Community Health Centers like Aviva Health care for everyone, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. As unemployment rises and more Americans lose their employee-sponsored health care, Community Health Centers will be the key to keeping America healthy.
In order to survive and thrive well beyond the pandemic, Congress must pass emergency and long-term funding for Community Health Centers. All of us at Aviva Health are grateful to our city, county, state and federal representatives who understand the important role CHCs like Aviva Health play in the wellness of communities across America.
As part of National Health Center Week 2021 (August 8 – 14), we invite you to support a Community Health Center in your neighborhood and celebrate their mission and accomplishments.
