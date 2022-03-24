Fred Worsley
Hatcheries and their output have been on this watershed since the late 1800s, as documented in the book “Footsteps On The Umpqua” compiled by Jerry Winterbotham. Then along came the Wild Fish Policy that restricted hatchery fish. From special interest groups and individuals came the theory that hatchery fish are bad for the sutainability of our wild fish runs and base this on “science.” This minority position comes with no compelling evidence to support their case on our Umpqua watershed.
Let’s keep the “science” to this watershed and not some research/studies conducted in other watersheds or states. We know different watersheds have their own unique qualities, both good and bad, but they differ from watershed to watershed. What works in one may not work in another.
The ODFW Winchester Dam fish counts from the 1940s to present are readily available for our five anadromous fish species. Take the time and review them and come up with your own conclusions. Insight could be gained from an unbiased competent bio-statistical analysis of the 75 plus years of fish counts. Then the question is simple and straight forward. After 75 years of returns, is there any evidence that hatchery fish are suppressing wild returns?
In a previous letter to the editor, a writer took a small segment of our wild winter steelhead run and concluded that when we stopped stocking hatchery winter steelhead in the North that the wild run increased. There is no “science” to indicate this. This is rather disingenuous in that one needs to look at all the data. Further, when we began stocking the South Umpqua with winter steelhead there was a stray rate into the North Umpqua that could have raised numbers as well.
We hear from passionate wild fish enthusiasts that fish raised in concrete or even hatch box environments are far inferior to their wild cousins. Two thoughts come to mind on this. First, hatchery/hatch box fish still have to run the gauntlet to the ocean and survive for two plus years in the ocean and then make the return trip back to spawn just like the wild cousins. Inferior? Second, if hatcheries are so bad, why do we continually use them for years/decades in the Northwest, Alaska, Great Lakes, Northeast, etc.?
One fact we know is that our wild summer stealhead hold up for weeks/months at the mouths of the tributaries in the upper reaches of the North Umpqua. The water temperature in recent times during the summer/fall has approached lethal temperatures. Fishing from Rock Creek deadline to Soda Springs Dam should stop immediately from May 1 to Dec. 1.
A local fly fishing group has petitioned to stop planting hatchery produced summer steelhead for the next 10 years. Further they want to stop the planting of this year’s 70,000-plus smolts this April that have been raised and bought by you, the public, for one purpose and that is the release into the North Umpqua River. Soon a meeting is to take place on this issue. I urge you to get involved. Let our city/county officials, ODFW staff, groups, business, etc., know how you feel and attend the meeting. This is a public resource that should be all inclusive and not for one individual or special interest group.
