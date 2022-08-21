I am a veteran.
When I retired to Roseburg in 2010, I was pleasantly surprised to see the support the Roseburg VA Health Care System had from the community and how nice and clean the campus was. I was processed and for the first few years, I had no issues with the treatment I received.
If you are a veteran or have a veteran in your family, you are familiar with Roseburg VA Medical Center. Many of you, like me, may have moved to Douglas County because of the availability of medical care for our veterans.
Here are a few facts directly from the RVAMC website:
- Roseburg VA Health Care System offers primary and specialty care services to about 62,000 veterans in Central and Southern Oregon and Northern California.
- Our four county service area covers Douglas, Lane, Coos and Curry counties as well as Del Norte in California.
- Our medical center campus consists of 32 buildings on 200 acres in Roseburg.
The site continues with “The Roseburg VA Health Care system provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s health care providers, and conducts important medical research” and “the Roseburg VA Health Care System is one of the leading health care systems serving veterans in the VA Northwest Health Network. We are an innovative care center within the veterans Integrated Service Network 20 (VISN 20) which includes medical centers in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington”.
Wonderful! We veterans deserve, and are indeed entitled to, only the best that can be offered for comprehensive health care services. Yet, veteran’s medical services are decaying nationally, and Roseburg is no exception.
Not long after I moved here, I was made aware of the effort by the VA to shut down the RVAMC and/or reduce services. I attended a meeting by Booz Allen where they presented their proposal to close the VA in order to save money. Their proposal to shut down the Roseburg VA was met with resistance by the VA community, local government leaders and local veteran groups. The VA stayed open although many critical services were reduced in hours and staffing, or completely eliminated. We lost our Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Room and skilled medical professionals and specialists.
From the VISN 20 report dated March 2022, VA Recommendations to the Asset and Infrastructure Commission:
Enrollees in the South Cascades Market are projected to decrease slightly. Demand is projected to increase for inpatient medical, surgical, mental health care services, long term care and outpatient services.
The recommended strategy includes:
- Provide equitable access to outpatient care through modern facilities close to where veterans live and through the integration of virtual care: VA’s recommendation invests in expanded outpatient sites in the Portland metropolitan area offering primary care, mental health and specialty services. This recommendation better distributes care and relocates specialty services from the Roseburg VAMC to the Eugene health care.
- Enhance VA’s unique strengths in caring for veterans with complex needs: VA’s recommendation maintains inpatient mental health at the Portland VAMC, residential rehabilitation treatment and community living center at the Portland-Vancouver VAMC, inpatient mental health and CLC at the Roseburg VAMC and RRTP and the White City VAMC.
- Provide equitable access to quality inpatient medical and surgical care through the optimized use of care delivered in VA facilities through partnerships, community providers and virtual care: VA recommendations maintain sustainable programs with the Portland VAMC to provide inpatient medical and surgical care.
It seems that the VA will not keep its promise to provide “outstanding health care” for veterans in our community. They will be outsourced to an already overburdened private system in our community or required to travel long distances to seek specialty care, away from their homes and loved ones.
From personal experience, I believe the local medical community is already overwhelmed without adding thousands of veterans to the mix. I’ve had CHI Mercy Medical Center call me on many occasions to cancel or reschedule appointments due to lack of qualified staffing.
My two local providers have requested community care approval for additional medical care, but the queue for review and approval is at least three months behind. Add to that, the thousands of other vets who are currently patients and the many new vets who need or will need VA attention. The local medical system is not able to handle that many people and will crash under its own weight.
I am not an activist nor am one to shout “It’s the end of the world,” but I’m afraid of what will happen when the VA shuts its doors permanently.
If you are a vet, know a vet, or a wife, husband, son, daughter or other family member of a vet, I urge you to contact your local, state and federal representatives to express your concern.
This is not a joke. It’s a matter of life and death.
