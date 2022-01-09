As I type this the medical community in Douglas County is ramping up quickly to respond to the omicron variant of COVID-19. Like many of you, we are tired of how disruptive this virus has been over the last two years. Just. Plain. Tired.
In August and September of 2021, not that long ago really, the community experienced a surge of residents who were hospitalized due to the delta variant. From private medical practices to Mercy Medical Center and Lower Umpqua Hospital we’ve adjusted our standard approaches to address the nonstandard nature of this pandemic. Heartbreakingly, we lost some of our family, friends, and neighbors to COVID-19, but in terms of what we felt we could do as a health system we pulled out all stops to meet the community’s needs.
It’s understandable you may not be tracking that our care system in Douglas County has been straddling multiple missions simultaneously for some time now. Without a break, organizations continue to provide their usual quality care despite the constraints of COVID-19.
We’ve also all had to resource higher levels of preventive and public health services. These services include expanding immunization capacity, testing for COVID-19 and other viruses, and increasing our education to the public about best practices to stay physically well, mentally resilient, and socially and spiritually grounded.
Yes, we are health care workers. But we’re also mothers, fathers, wives, husbands, sons, daughters, and so on. Away from the clinic we’re enduring the same stress, frustration, and worry you endure. Trust me when I say we feel the pinch just like you – making sure rent is paid, finding safe and reliable day care, ensuring the kids get to school, taking care of mom and dad, absorbing the rising cost of groceries, and accommodating ever-changing COVID-19 guidelines are stressful for us, too.
Additionally, local health care organizations have been forced to deal with staffing shortages and a vaccine mandate that could devastate our organizations at precisely the wrong time. This matters because it impacts our ability to serve you.
On top of that omicron is more contagious than even delta. The main silver lining is the newest variant doesn’t appear to be generally as severe if you get it. This is especially true if you have a vaccine series including the booster shot. A non-omicron bug is also going around. But no matter the source, sick is sick, and it’s even more important now to stay home if you are unwell. This doubly applies to health care workers … we shouldn’t infect you when you come in to see us. This means even more health care workers will be out during this latest round of illness.
You may be wondering what you can do to help during the omicron surge that is imminent. Because of the urgent need for life-saving emergency and critical care service capacity we are currently focusing on how our hospitals can sustain what they do. Here’s how you can best support health care resources:
• Get fully vaccinated, including the booster shot. Yes, I know this is controversial. But consider this: The same medical professional with whom you would plead to do whatever it takes to save your child who has cancer would also tell you vaccination is the best prevention for avoiding severe COVID-19 and potential hospitalization.
• Omicron is coming on fast, likely less severe, and will dissipate quickly with estimates of 90% or so not needing medical care at all. The hospitalization level of the remaining 10% is forecasted to be small, too. So, if you are a little sick stay home. If you are really sick with flu-like symptoms but don’t have breathing issues stay home. Testing when you are a little sick will deplete medical supplies and staffing resources, so please just stay home, contact your primary care provider (PCP), and follow what they tell you.
• It’s critical you contact your PCP when you get sick before dropping by an urgent care or the emergency room. We also are increasing case management capacity to help optimize resources and get additional support to you where it’s needed. Work is being done to establish a few dedicated hotlines to call, but the provider who knows you best, your PCP, should be your primary source of advice.
If there is one thing my time in the military taught me is extraordinary things can be accomplished if a group of people are of the same mind and purpose. Douglas County has been tested and proven up to the challenges so many times in the past, and I believe we can prevail again. On behalf of all my health care colleagues I ask we again do our part to safeguard our critical medical resources.
(11) comments
How about this one: I had a heart attack and wouldn't go to the hospital because I would rather die of a heart attack than to be subjected to COVID potential healthcare workers. It wasn't easy laying there waiting to die, but then the thought of having a heart attack PLUS catching COVID from the antivaccers was enough to let the Lord take care of me instead. (And yes, it was a heart attack as attested by the troponin 1 test taken three days later) Even now I am hesitant of going to any hospital knowing the healthcare workers won't take the vaccination. It is their right! But, shouldn't they resign until this is all over? God bless our vacced healthcare workers who continue to strive on under a pandemic atmosphere.
"The same medical professional with whom you would plead to do whatever it takes to save your child who has cancer would also tell you vaccination is the best prevention for avoiding severe COVID-19 and potential hospitalization."
This X 1,000. Anti-vaxers think doctors are lying about Covid until they get infected. Then they go to the very same doctors knowing those very same doctors and staff will probably save their lives. And they do it with empathy and grace, meanwhile gritting their teeth because you could have so easily prevented making their lives so very, very difficult. If you truly care about healthcare workers, get the vaccine. They truly care about you.
Haven't Douglas County medical workers brought a lot of this pain on their own selves by not being transparent about the number of vaccination exemptions granted to their employees, who then infect families, friends and patients around them?
BOTH Douglas County’s healthcare workers (70%) and retirement home workers (some are 29%) are among the lowest vaccinated health care workers in all of Oregon according to the Oregon Health Authority’s Healthcare Workforce Report (below link). I lose a lot of my sympathy when CEO’s of healthcare agencies grant exemptions to their healthcare workers to get vaccinated to protect their patients.
It sounds like you are pretty one-way, stating vaccination is the number one way patients could help overworked health care workers but then not requiring your own healthcare workers to set the example.
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonHealthCareWorkforceCOVID-19VaccineUptake/Dash-Overview
I don't believe they should deny it.
At my organization the percentage of employees who are in direct patient contact roles who received an exemption is about 3%. If a patient asks a member of the care team if they are vaccinated and one of their team isn't they are told they can request a different care member.
The staff are trained and directed to wear PPE correctly. They are also checked for symptoms at the start of their shift. Told to stay home if sick. If you reread the article I call out how healthcare workers must stay home and not to infect you as we our duties.
Thank goodness so few of my colleagues live on the Comments section of the NR. If you are trying to motivate us to stick it out and continue to reach within ourselves to suit up again your strategy is flawed Mike.
It rings pretty hollow when you claim, "vaccination is the best prevention for avoiding severe COVID-19 and potential hospitalization," and your own healthcare workers won't get vaccinated and then you grant exemptions to them allowing them to spread the disease and infect their patients.
This Winter of Discontent is bringing Flurona, as aspects of the covid virus have attached to the flu virus, it will get here as they all have. If you live in neighborhoods close to main streets, try to not become depressed with the increase in siren noise of emergency vehicles. Stay safe. source: https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2022/01/05/flurona-coronavirus-flu-symptoms/
Excellent letter, but please explain how you’ll convince the conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers to finally do what’s right. They are the ones that are preventing all from resolving this pandemic. I’m just being honest.
Thank you for excellent letter. Question: how many people do not have a PCP?
What a welcome message on a Sunday morning. Thank you for using your standing in the community to motivate people to get their vaccines.
