This year I will be half a century old, which probably prevents me from being an expert on current teenage love rituals. However, I am unfortunately acquainted with both intimate partner violence (IPV) and teenage dating violence as a nurse in the emergency department and now as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.
Teen dating violence can include stalking, physical and sexual violence, and psychological aggression. It occurs regardless of your sexual orientation, ethnic diversity, or economic status. It is a public health issue that should be taken as seriously as IPV.
Parents and guardians can help prevent and identify this phenomenon by teaching their adolescents to recognize negative dating behaviors. Open communication between parent and teen can influence an adolescent’s decision to share or withhold dating violence information.
I cannot stress this enough. Honest communications with your teen concerning your own dating experiences with physical or sexual violence, manipulation, or intimidation are vital to encourage sharing.
One way we talk about teen dating violence is the DROP IT LIKE IT’S HOT scenario. The idea is to talk about negative relationship behaviors similar to the way we talk about fire. We spend hours teaching our toddlers and school-aged children how to avoid getting burned and seriously injured. This same approach can be taken to identify violence in relationships.
D: Demanding behaviors. Your partner should be earning your trust and love, not demanding it.
R: Rude to your family and friends.
O: Obsesses over your ex-boyfriends or girlfriends.
P: Plays games with your emotions and feelings.
I: Intimidating behavior to get what they want.
T: Threatens you, your family, or your friends.
L: Love and affection is withheld until demands are met.
I: Isolates you from your friends and family.
K: Keeps track of who you are with, and where you are 24 hours a day.
E: Either it’s me or them. Forces you to choose between your partner, or your family and friends.
I: Insists that you made them hurt you.
T: Takes your phone away.
S: Scares you into submitting to their demands.
H: Hits, kicks, punches, bites you or forces you to have sex.
O: Orders you to do drugs, steal, or betray what you believe in to keep their love.
T: Threatens to kill themselves, you, or others if you break up with them, or cancel plans. Threatens to expose you or post details of your relationship on the internet. Threatens to ruin your reputation, your life, and your career. Threatens to release intimate details, pics, videos to your family.
Every letter gets a point. Anyone scoring 3 points is considered WARM, the warning level. It lets you know things are about to heat up. It tells you that if you do not wish to get burned, you need to slow down, or stop.
Teens scoring 4-8 pts have been BURNED. They are close enough to the fire to get seriously hurt. Interventions should include relocation and triage. How are they feeling? Are they safe? What can we do to help?
Anyone scoring over 9 points is considered a FIRE. This is an emergency, and everyone should be physically removed from their situation. Friends should get teachers and family involved. Families of both teens should come to a mutual decision about how to proceed. Medical and psychological evaluations may be necessary. Plans of action, interventions, and de-escalation should be discussed. Stop, drop, and roll away from each other.
This exercise is a way to get people talking about violence in relationships without placing blame or penalizing the process of sharing. An important aspect of open communication is knowing that you will not get attacked or punished for sharing information. However, adolescents and adults can agree that you cannot passively sit by while someone is burning in a fire. Counseling and therapy help identify other ways to prevent getting “burned” in your relationships, as well as help promote healing from any recent “fires.”
Trauma is an emotional reaction to violence that can prevent teens from utilizing normal coping mechanisms and inhibit their acclimation to change. Teens who cannot process change or cope with normal stressors of life may abuse substances, continue to further victimize one another, or fall victim to other abuse.
One of our biggest lessons within Drop It like It’s Hot is the mutual emergency it creates. We are not asking who started the fire, but instead are treating teens as victims. This is especially important as adolescents are still developing. “Burn” treatment by a provider, a therapist, school counselor, or psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner is an essential part of recovery from teen dating violence. Fires are associated with imminent life-threatening situations that inspire immediate action. Violence observed in teen relationships should also be setting off alarms within our community.
