Jeff Farris
The recent hub-bub at the gay rights gathering at the courthouse pulled up a memory I never wanted to relive.
We were in Silverton a few years ago — chasing grandkids around, probably — when, entering that small downtown there were folks holding up shocking, if not despicable, signs. They were from the infamous Westboro Baptist Church, wherever that is, protesting Silverton’s transgender mayor, Stu, who had been re-elected, again.
The signs read, forgive me for replaying this; ‘God Hates Fags,’ ‘Thank God For Dead Soldiers,’ ‘UR Going to Hell,’ and the topper, ‘Thank God For AIDS.’ There were children holding some of the signs, possibly 10-12 years old, the age of my youngest granddaughter.
Silverton liked Stu and the Westboro mob was, essentially, run out of town.
My sister-in-law is gay and I love her dearly. Personally, I have never understood queer-life. Always seemed odd to me, but, I don’t need to understand why anyone is gay anymore than I need to understand what a Higgs Boson particle is or what EFT’s are.
Stu, who passed away last year, and my sister-in-law are just people.
They never hurt or denigrated anyone or protested someone else’s life.
I don’t really know what LBGTQIA all stands for, but you can probably guess some of it. And I don’t need to memorize the acronym. If someone wants to be referred to as ‘they’, knock yourself out.
But I can still relate to and respect them as a person.
When I was a kid in a red-line town, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, things were static. The first non-white kids I met were after my dad escaped us to California.
I didn’t understand anything about Hispanic life at first. But I didn’t need to. We just assimilated and it was great.
Racial bias was never evident, that I saw. But I was a kid and we were all just kids with different last names. My two closest friends couldn’t be more different; one has a new-age slant and the other is a leader in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I don’t understand either of their commitments, not in a derogatory sense, I just haven’t taken the time to explore their passions. But it doesn’t matter. They are good people who mean ill to no one.
When I was a Christian I ran around with the leaders of Calvary Chapel church, especially Lonnie Frisbee. Cool name huh.
Chuck Smith, the church founder, found out Lonnie was gay after years of service to Calvary Chapel and expelled him. I didn’t have a clue about Lonnie’s orientation. I knew him as a friend, committed christian and a phenomenal speaker.
There are YouTube videos about him. I always thought Chuck made a huge mistake. Lonnie was, in every sense of the word, serving God.
It’s estimated there are two billion Christians in the world in 45,000 denominations.
Yikes. That’s a lot of biblical interpretation. How do you know which is “right?”
I know of someone who said Billy Graham didn’t preach the “true” gospel after he had said he believed there was more than one pathway to God. He is estimated to have preached, live, to 215 million people and led conversions of over 2 million.
That’s a lot of “untrue” gospel working.
Back to those protesting the Roseburg Gay Pride day: in John 8:7, a bunch of guys were going to stone a woman to death they claimed was an adulterer. Jesus, according to John, calmly drew in the dirt with a stick and told them that whoever was sinless throw the first one. Well, they scattered.
I guess my point is, how did we get to decide anyone’s sin or transgression, except in the case of codified civil law.
The Bible, or Quran, or Talmud, or any other spiritual lessons are pretty good guides, depending on your culture, on living a life pleasing to God.
But, usually, the condemnation part comes from God, not our interpretations of what we think He means. 45,000 interpretations.
Wow.
Two thousand years ago a Roman pagan, Cicero wrote, “Of all forms of injustice, none is more flagrant than that of the hypocrite who, at the very moment when he is most false, makes his business to appear virtuous.”
A bit of ancient wisdom that’s applicable politically as well.
It’s estimated that there are 600 sins listed in the Bible, two that are considered unforgivable. Both relate to blaspheming the Holy Spirit and denying God’s existence, not being gay.
I doubt anyone from Westboro, or Wellspring, or any of us, are in the clear.
Doctrinally only one was and he’s supposed to be the One making the decisions on stone throwing who also was quoted saying in Matthew, “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
The least we can do is try, even if we don’t understand.
