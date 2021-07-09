Four years ago I was asked to take a job I hadn’t applied for and never imagined would exist in this community.
The job was to be editor of a magazine about the Umpqua Valley. I was leery because, for one, I already had a job I loved and, for another, I couldn’t imagine being able to fill many issues of a magazine devoted to a community this small. Where were all the stories coming from?
But the bright idea guys told me I could squeeze the project into my other job (thanks fellas), that the rewards would be worth the extra work and that, just you watch Baltus, the stories would be there. I’ll be damned if they weren’t right on all accounts.
That’s why it has been so difficult to tell the many people who have asked when the next issue of UV magazine is coming out that, absent some unforeseen future development (like a lucky lottery ticket), there will not be another issue.
If you don’t know what UV is, I’m sorry about that. Our staff was composed of me – the guy with that other full-time job — a small creative team from AHM Brands (where I earn my living) and a group of freelancers working for peanuts, essentially, and their love of writing or photography.
For our first seven issues, dedicated volunteers would schlep UV around the community to restaurants, hotels and other retail outlets, all of whom generously offered space on their counters for it. CHI Mercy Health, a financial supporter from our first issue, also distributed it throughout its system. We went through a lot of magazines that way, but this is a big county, and we simply couldn’t cover it all.
Our last four issues were supported, in part, by dollars from the City of Roseburg’s tourism marketing program directed by Anvil Northwest. Distribution improved dramatically for the duration of that contract as Anvil extended UV’s reach both locally and statewide. Unfortunately, our partnership began right about the time COVID-19 started closing doors, so the broader distribution didn’t have near the reach it would have normally.
Still, UV had plenty of readers. People often visited our Jackson Street office asking for current or back issues. Many told me they were collecting them, and I can’t think of a nicer compliment. Twice, The News Review helped us distribute UV to some of its subscribers.
People loved UV for the way it shone a bright light on the best of our community. Every issue presented 80 pages of good news about interesting local people, organizations and attractions in a time when good news hasn’t been plentiful. Over the course of 11 issues, we told more than 200 stories, significantly more than I thought we’d be able to uncover in this community.
I’ve written hundreds (actually, at my age it’s probably thousands) of stories in my career, but some of my favorites appeared in UV. There was my planned article about Tom Pappas building Cheesecake Factory restaurants and rides for Disneyland which took a hard left when he casually mentioned touring with a wrestling bear as a child, meeting Elvis, crashing motorcycles and much more. I thought Dave Archer using electricity to create paintings for the Starship Enterprise was going to be fascinating on its own until his friendships with the young Steve Martin and Janis Joplin came up in oh-by-the-way fashion.
Those were just a couple of the riveting tales I (and UV’s other writers) got to share about our neighbors, and I’ll miss being able to tell the many more that I know are out there (I still have a list).
Nothing but good has come from our UV experience. The support we received from CHI Mercy Health and AHM Brands, from our advertisers and from our partnership later with Anvil and the City of Roseburg demonstrated the power of community collaboration. UV also gave a lot of local writers their first opportunity to be published and some great local photographers (both amateur and pro) a high-quality showcase for their work.
I don’t think it’s unreasonable of me to think that UV, for how it represented our community, raised our community’s collective self-esteem just a little. I heard countless readers express their disbelief that “Roseburg could have such a nice magazine.” UV proved over the course of four years and 11 issues that we absolutely could, and that we deserved it.
I’m sad that I no longer get to squeeze a magazine into my full-time job any more. It has been one of the most rewarding projects of my long career. If you have been along with us for the ride, thank you. I hope it has been rewarding for you, too.
If you have any thoughts about UV, please share them with me at editor@theuvlife.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.