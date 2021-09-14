Joseph Yetter, M.D., MPH, is a retired Colonel in the United States Army. He practiced pathology and family medicine in the military and in civilian life on three continents, and has been involved in public health policy during that same career. He’s now retired and is servant to cattle, sheep, chickens, and one old dog. That Benjamin Disraeli quote was chiseled into stone at his medical school long before he attended 1968-1972. It is now chiseled into his mind and heart.