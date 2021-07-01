Bradford Connatser
The Mason-Dixon Line is the cultural and sociopolitical boundary between Northeast and Southeast America. During the Civil War, it was the northern border of the Confederacy, which by force carried out its threat of insurrection and sedition, specifically as a way to settle conflicting legislative agendas and to conserve the highly profitable institution of slavery. Flash forward to these days, when insurrection and secession are once again de rigueur (consider the silly initiative on last year’s ballot for Southern Oregon and a patch of Northern California to secede from their parent states and merge with Idaho to form a new state called Greater Idaho—thanks for saying “no” to that, Douglas County!).
I live in Roseburg, but I was born in and programmed by East Tennessee most of my life, a place where Confederate flags fly in the wind, instances of the “n” word float in the air and into tiny minds like spores, and segregation persists. To illustrate: My parents grew up in McAnally Flats, the underbelly of Knoxville, which demarked the boundary in the city between African-Americans in “Black World” and the good and proper white people besieging them. I remember visiting my grandmother in the Flats and being warned not to cross Western Avenue, lest I be waylaid by negroes.
In 2019, my wife and I moved to Oregon to escape the conspicuous racism of the South, only to discover that Southern Oregon isthe South, with a Mason-Dixon Line somewhere between Lane and Douglas Counties. Case in point: My wife and I visited an RV park in Lakeside (Coos County). Nostalgic for a time long before their parents were born, two young men on a noisy ATV drove around and around the entire campsite with a rebel flag flying atop a pole, just above a smaller American flag (the rich irony of this juxtaposition certainly escaped those two patriots). All of this was permitted (if not encouraged) by the campground owners. Who of color would not be offended (if not justifiably frightened) by such an harassing display of racism? Unabridged bigotry thrives in such pockets of intolerance—if we let it.
According to the United States Census Bureau, Douglas County is nearly 93% white. My wife is a brown woman. She has an accent. She is a long-time citizen of the United States and a resident of Oregon. Southern Oregon has not been kind to her, and I’m rather weary of watching white people stare, roll their eyes, and shake their heads in disapproval (and hatred) of interracial marriage (I cannot describe the episodes of malicious racism that my wife has suffered without revealing her identity). Where do we go now to escape racism—once again—like fugitives? Why should we have to?
In 2020, for the first time in U.S. history, white people under the age of 18 were a minority, an inexorable movement that will grow over the decades, the centuries, the millennia. Brace for impact, Greater Idaho. This trend is coming your way, but it won’t be the first time that the white population in the Umpqua Valley was in the minority. At some point—not too long ago, in fact—the area now called Douglas County had a white population of zero percent. Before Lewis and Clark, before the Northwest Fur Company, before Astoria, before Meek’s cutoff from the Oregon Trail, before all of these white settlers interloped on already-occupied land, the Umpqua Valley was home to thousands of Native Americans who had lived in the Valley for thousands of years.
Douglas County, please, instead of bracing for the inevitable demise of Anglo-Saxon preeminence, embrace it. Throw your hearts and the doors of this territory open to diverse people, beginning with active involvement in the various diversification efforts already underway (such as the county school system’s diversifying its teacher workforce).
You may feel it in your bones, but please don’t say that “you don’t belong here” (Native Americans can say the same about the white readers of this newspaper) or “if you don’t like it here, why don’t you leave?” (because there are other options that don’t require selling our house, quitting our jobs, and traveling to yet another five-thousand-square-mile question mark). The unwarranted self-esteem of simply being born a white person in Douglas County is confounding and alienating to new, lawful settlers (if you’re not like me, you’re not as good as me). Even if you are a Harvard-educated law-professor-cum-President-of-the-United-States with a Nobel Peace Prize in your back pocket, you will still be greeted here with signs like “Don’t Re-Nig in 2012” (one more confirmation that the spores of racism float in the air here, too). Perhaps we should all aim to be humbler and kinder to the people of color no doubt coming our way.
