Tom Kress
What will the fate be for our Rock Creek Fish Hatchery?
For nearly a century the iconic Rock Creek Fish Hatchery, located near Rock Creek along the North Umpqua Highway in picturesque Douglas County, was in full production, rearing nearly one million catchable and harvestable salmon, Chinook, Coho, summer and winter steelhead and rainbow trout which were released into our local rivers and lakes in the Umpqua Basin every year. The annual release of fish has greatly contributed to the health of wild fish populations and local wildlife, while also enhancing the overall recreational and commercial fishing opportunities for local, state and regional anglers, as well as providing much needed income for numerous small business in our region.
Sadly, most of the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery facility was destroyed during the devastating Archie Creek Wildfire in the Fall of 2020. The facility, which is managed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) was built in 1925, and a state of the art fish passage ladder was added in 2012. In addition to the collection, spawning and incubation of fish, the site provided many educational opportunities for local landowners, teachers, students, residents and visitors with observation decks overlooking the natural fish holding pools, interpretive watershed programs, nature trails and a chance for the public to feed the large rainbow trout.
To date (seventeen months after the wildfire), the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery production facility has not been rebuilt, nor has there been any indication from ODFW if or when it will be rebuilt. In 2014, ODFW adopted their current fish management plan after a lengthy stakeholder, public and scientific review period. The plan, which includes the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery was set to be in place for many years to come in order to maintain the current number of critical coastal fish hatcheries. In addition, the maintaining of Rock Creek Fish Hatchery production facility was approved in ODFW’s Coastal Multi-Species Conservation and Management, hatchery managements plans, as well as Douglas County’s mitigation agreement.
Rock Creek and the lower North Umpqua Rivers have become the home waters and future spawning grounds for the juvenile fish that are released here. The unnecessary pause in the rebuilding efforts for the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery will only continue to cause increased harm and irreversible impacts to the already dwindling numbers of adult salmon and steelhead, as well as to the overall health of our rivers and streams. This hatchery is a valuable resource to the Glide Community, and to the residents of Douglas County, young and old alike. It deserves to be an essential part of the rebuilding and healing efforts in this fire-torn community. As we work to restore the vibrancy of this world-renowned scenic corridor, we need to also successfully restore this fish hatchery in order to balance our fishing and tourism opportunities with the wild fish populations and water basin conservation goals, so they are here for future generations to enjoy.
It is most certain that unwarranted delays called for by groups opposed to fish hatcheries are not in the best interest of our residents, especially during these incredibly difficult times. We need to rebuild the fish hatchery, reform the science-based fish production operations, restore the fish hatchery connection to the watershed and restart the educational programs for our school communities now, before it’s too late.
One of the greatest lessons learned from the Archie Creek Wildfire, amidst the catastrophic loss of so many private homes, businesses, the fish hatchery, wildlife, trees and our precious watersheds, is that local partnerships and recovery efforts have already brought together the best of people that truly care for each other, our communities, the hatchery and the environment where we want to continue to live, work and play.
The fate of the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery and the Glide community, and more importantly the wildlife and residents that rely on the hatchery and our rivers, lakes and streams, has never been more important than right now. Please let your voice be heard and let ODFW know we want our Rock Creek Fish Hatchery rebuilt now!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.