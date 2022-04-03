Let’s compare getting updated and necessary school buildings with selling your old, cherished car.
While your 1992 Chevrolet Impala has been maintained religiously and runs as smooth as a top and is loved by you, it is outdated in terms of safety features, and is a gas guzzler. And you know it because you are afraid to drive it too much for fear if something goes wrong, you won’t be able to find the parts to fix it.
Your children and grandchildren adamantly insist you update your car to one that is safer and more user friendly, not to mention easier to drive and easier to see the road.
They explain how a hands-free cell phone connection, air bags, child safety locks, lane change indicators, and a digital braking system will make your driving safer. Then they throw in better gas mileage and a smoother ride. They insist you get a new car for your safety.
You may balk at the cost of a new car, but you know the money will be well spent, if for no other reason than your children will be pleased, and you will be safer, as will your grandchildren who are riding in the back seat! They insist it is affordable because you haven’t had a car payment in 40 years.
It’s going to cost you a little in the short run, but in the long run it will be worth it. It is a necessity for your grandchildren’s safety. In addition, you will be a proud new car owner.
And so it is with school buildings in the Roseburg School District.
Even after being maintained religiously, buildings that average 73 years old are bound to be outdated.
Roseburg School District’s buildings lack the necessary safety and security features necessary in this day and age.
Their electrical, heating, plumbing, and ventilation systems are hard to find parts for, and are often unsafe.
Their walls, windows, roofs, and entryways are not up to code.
The same buildings you attended school in are the same ones your grandchildren are in, without updates or remodeling.
You did not use computers and educational devices when you were in school, but the infrastructure needed for the updated labs and devices in a 21st century school for 21st century students is absent.
The rooms are busting with students compared to your school days.
The activities facilities are not adequate.
And the list goes on.
While there may be a cost in the short run, without this Bond in the long run, the infrastructure will not support the learning necessary for today’s students. Afterall, this community has only passed 1 bond in 40 years. A new bond will be a source of pride for the community.
Just like a new car, this bond is necessary, safe, and affordable. And just as your children and grandchildren insist you buy a new car; they also are asking for your vote to upgrade and update your children and grandchildren’s schools.
What a community thinks of education is reflected in how they funds their schools. It's one of the things companies look at when considering moving to Roseburg. Same with people seeking employment, especially at the professional level. Investing in education supports the community in many ways.
Truthfully, with 7 percent inflation and gas prices more than doubling and projected to increase way more, this isn't "affordable ".
Covid taught us that virtual schools work just fine. That way we don't have to keep paying for and maintaining buildings.
I would have to disagree with the writer who says "virtual schools" work just fine! Tell me, how do you teach a kindergartner on-line? A first grader, who has the
attention span of a gnat? Communication and interaction with classmates and instructors is very important! I worry about the kids who have bounced in and out of schools and online the past couple of years. For many, they have been lost opportunities.
