Should we rebuild a fish hatchery at the Rock Creek site? We need to look at that objectively. We certainly don’t want to spend that pot of taxpayer, fishing license, and insurance money on a solution that is bound to fail.
When Tip Hill built his first salmon hatchery on Rock Creek, the water quality must have been excellent for fish rearing. The watershed was unroaded, covered with healthy old forests, and produced plenty of cold, pure water. There have been many changes to the landscape since then. The watershed has been managed for intensive timber production and has been densely roaded to support this. Several cycles of clearcut harvests, arial herbicide application, and conversion to young, dense plantations have severely degraded the water quality and quantity. In 2020 the Archie Fire burned the vast majority of the watershed. The industrial tree farms have been salvage logged, frequently right down the stream banks. They have been replanted but research has shown that those young, dense plantations suck up more water than old forests. Several years of herbicide use will have to follow to control grasses and brush. Combine all this with the ground water trapping and excessive erosion from the road network and the future water quality of Rock Creek does not look good.
Add climate change to the mix and the success of a fish hatchery on Rock Creek is doubtful. Last summer the water quality monitoring station just upstream from the hatchery location recorded water temperatures above 80 degrees, lethal to young salmon.
There are alternatives. The South Umpqua hatchery winter steelhead and coho programs could be moved to the South Umpqua. A small hatchery and rearing facility could be built below Galesville dam with access to the deep, cold water in the reservoir. Rebuild the acclimatization and fish brood stock collection facility at Rock Creek for the popular North Umpqua spring chinook program but those fish will need better water quality for hatching and rearing. That is being done now at Cole River and could continue there. Trout can be raised at many existing locations. Putting all our hatchery eggs in one basket has not proved to be a workable solution.
The North Umpqua summer steelhead hatchery program is another issue. Research has shown again and again that a hatchery population can only thrive in a watershed that supports a healthy wild population. Hatchery steelhead, which have been shown to be less resilient than their wild cousins have little chance in an environment where the wild fish are doing poorly. The hatchery brood stock also needs the constant infusion of wild genes to persist over the long run. A strong wild run is needed to provide that.
Conversely, research has also shown that hatchery steelhead harm wild steelhead by competing with the less numerous wild smolts as they migrate to the sea and weakening the wild gene pool when they are allowed to spawn with the wild fish. ODFW is well aware of these issues and has set rules to limit the spawning of hatchery fish with wild fish. Rules they are not even close to meeting on the North Umpqua.
The wild summer steelhead run on the North Umpqua is not doing well. Only about 350 wild summer steelhead returned to the North Umpqua last year, less than 10% of ODFW’s desired abundance. The river had to be closed last summer to all fishing to protect this tiny run. It is time to pause the hatchery summer steelhead program until the wild run rebounds.
So let’s think carefully about rebuilding the Rock Creek Hatchery. Certainly keep using the Rock Ed facility, teach watershed and fire ecology, teach the amazing story of the resilience of our wild fish. Improve the acclimatization ponds to better prepare the spring chinook to survive the river and ocean environment. Spread the hatchery production around to smaller, focused facilities and protect the native, wild runs, the backbone of all our fisheries.
