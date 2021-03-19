Thirty years ago, the City of Roseburg, Douglas County and community organizations such as UCAN became concerned about a widespread and growing shortage of decent affordable housing. With state and county assistance, and with the participation of community stakeholders, a dedicated affordable housing and economic development organization was born. Originally named Umpqua Community Development Corporation, it is currently known as NeighborWorks Umpqua.
NeighborWorks’ first project in 1991 was Princeton Court, a 26-unit multi-family complex in Roseburg — the first apartment project built in Roseburg since 1970. NeighborWorks Umpqua went on to build several multifamily apartment projects in Roseburg, Sutherlin, Canyonville, and eventually in Coos and Curry Counties. In 30 years NeighborWorks has built or renovated over 600 units of affordable housing for individuals, families, veterans, persons with disabilities, and seniors. This includes: the renovation of the Grand Hotel in Roseburg which stood derelict for nearly 50 years; the renovation of the North Bend Hotel in Coos County; and the construction of Eagle Landing for homeless veterans built on the grounds of the VA Center in Roseburg. The newest project, due to open this April, is Deer Creek Village; a 68 unit affordable complex which caters to veterans, individuals and small families.
NeighborWorks has taken on other services and programs including “Dreamsavers” savings accounts formally known as Individual Development Accounts which match the savings of low income residents with monies raised privately. These combined funds are made available to individuals or families for down payments on a home and other asset building activities. Today, IDA matching funds held in trust by NeighborWorks equal more than $7 million.
NeighborWorks has also raised private dollars to be used in combination with city funds obtained from community development block grants which are loaned to eligible low income families for renovation of substandard housing. These loans (forgiven after 10 years of occupation) have provided hundreds of families, many of them elderly, with decent, safe, and sanitary homes.
NeighborWorks has acted as developer of “self help” housing in which families work together helping to build their own new single family houses with professional guidance from the NeighborWorks construction crew. Their hands on commitment and work makes possible for them to obtain low interest affordable mortgages. To date 36 families have become successful self help homeowners. 5 more homes are currently under construction, and 10 more homes are planned for this year.
NeighborWorks founded Heartwood Resources, a thriving building materials recycling business. Heartwood provides gainful employment opportunities and offers low cost useable building materials. As an added benefit Heartwood limits otherwise useable construction “waste” from going into the county landfill.
And the list of services and programs provided to those in need in our community goes on, from assistance with filing income tax returns to family financial planning and budgeting.
With more than 60 employees, NeighborWorks Umpqua continues to grow and provide new opportunities to persons and families in need in our community. With a dedicated staff and a hardworking and committed local board of directors, NeighborWorks Umpqua continues today and will continue to be determined, entrepreneurial, and creative.
As former presidents and members of the board of directors of NeighborWorks Umpqua, Elin Miller, Daniel Robertson and myself are proud of the organization’s 30 years of continued success and growth. We are confident that the citizens of Douglas, Coos, and Curry Counties will continue to reap the unique benefits of this forward looking and committed not for profit organization now and into the future.
