Of late, I think of my Ukranian grandmother, born and raised in Kyiv before coming to America. The family story goes like this: Before the revolution, Russian Cossacks rode up to my grandparents’ home, demanding their horses. My grandfather refused, proud and defiant. A Cossack raised his rifle and declared, “Prepare to die!” My grandmother stepped in front of my grandfather saying “You’ll have to shoot me first.” And the Cossack lowered his rifle.
I think of her when I see unarmed Ukranians standing in front of Russian tanks. In vain they try with their hands to push them back. My grandmother hated Russia so that once she got here, the language never passed her lips. I, too, am outraged as I watch Putin — the butcher, murder civilians and children — and the tepid response from a disbelieving world.
By the time this is published, perhaps the war is over and the ashes of innocent Ukranians will like side by side with the crushed rubble of bombed out hospitals and kindergartens and homes. Still, I must ask the question, who has clean hands?
Not President Biden and NATO. While the President was patting himself on the back for uniting the world with the honey-coated words and resolutions:
- He failed to deliver immediately the full force of sanctions; too little, too late. Even now.
- He failed to deliver immediately all the weapons the Ukranians need to resist the Russians; too little, too late. Even now.
- He failed to immediately stop American blood money from purchasing Russian oil and gas, which fills Putin’s coffers for coffins — balancing an increase in gas prices against the innocent dead.
- He failed to enforce a no-fly zone to stop the carnage courtesy of Russian planes and missiles.
And he had the temerity to brag he is punishing the Russians while protecting the American economy. How would history judge FDR if he had issued the declaration when fighting Hitler? Biden would do well to consider the words of President Kennedy, who pledged in the defense of liberty we would “bear any burden, pay any price.” Yes, we will pay any price, except at the pump.
Who has clean hands?
Not the Republicans in Congress who have spent the last six years worshipping our megalomaniacal former President who praised Putin, lifted up Putin, kissed the feet of Putin. And now, now they have gotten religion and discovered the evil of Putin. And they dare criticize Biden for not doing enough.
Who has clean hands?
Not the Senators pressing for an oil embargo of Russia. Coming from fossil fuel producing states, they demand more drilling rather than clean renewables to free us from dependence on the Russian Bear. Theirs is the morality of greed.
Who has clean hands?
Not those on the left, like Ralph Nader, who ascribes Putin’s motives to fear of NATO expansion. Mr. Nader would do well to listen to Putin’s Orwellian history lesson where he falsely claims Ukraine was nothing more than a creation of Russia and, hence, must be part of Russia again.
And lest we forget the extreme right — Representatives Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who stood before a meeting of White Supremacists who chanted “Putin, Putin, Putin.”
At last, the extreme left and the extreme right have found common ground.
Who has clean hands?
Not Israel. As a Jew born in the year the State of Israel was founded, I stand in disgust at the country I once held close to my heart. For they made a pact with the devil. Russia protects their interests in Syria and Israel holds back weapons that could aid the Jewish Ukrainian President Zelensky — who watched helplessly as Russia bombed a Holocaust Memorial. The Israeli pledge of “Never again” has been consigned to dust.
The moral eloquence of President Zelensky stands in sharp contrast to the actions of an ambivalent world. For while young Russian soldiers, no more than 18 or 19, do Putin’s bidding, he sadly notes they are but as old as his daughter. He added, “They will die in uniforms because of decisions made by men in suits.”
It has been over 60 years since my grandmother died. But now I find her spirit fills my soul. Today, in my mind, I am standing by her side facing that Russian Cossack — rifle raised. Proud. Defiant. I am in Kyiv. I am Ukraine.
