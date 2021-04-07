Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer
Since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, I have heard about many residents who are still a bit hesitant to get the vaccine. However, now that the vaccines have been out for several months, and they have been shown to be safe and effective, and with eligibility groups opening up, now is definitely the time to get your shot!
I know that a lot of you still have a number of questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines and that is absolutely, ok! It is also ok to talk with your doctor or a medical professional about your questions and concerns.
We know that this last year has been exhausting dealing with all the guidelines, and listening to the copious amounts of news media updates about the pandemic. Talking about your vaccine concerns with a reputable source honestly is the best way to get the information you need to make an informed decision. I wanted to take the time to go through some of the concerns that we have heard about the vaccines, and what we have learned in the past few months.
QUESTION: Is the vaccine really effective?
ANSWER: National data and many studies from many states have shown that the COVID-19 vaccines are very effective, with those who are vaccinated having 90% or better protection from infection. Locally, when we look at those who were eligible for vaccine in January, the 90% effectiveness has also been seen here in Douglas County.
Q: Does the vaccine prevent asymptomatic infection? Can I still get the disease and spread it to others?
A: The original studies did not look for asymptomatic infection, but follow-up studies in the United States and Israel show that the vaccine not only prevents symptomatic disease, but also prevents asymptomatic disease and spread to others.
Q: I really do not want to be first. What about side effects?
A: The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been in use for nearly 6 months now, and have been followed very carefully by several reputable health care organizations for side effects. Over 100 million Americans have gotten the vaccine, so you definitely will not be first. Severe allergic reactions occur in less than 1 in 10,000 recipients.
Locally, we have heard and seen of residents experiencing pain at the injection site, and some have had flu like symptoms occurring, but all were resolved in a just few days. We did have three residents experience moderate allergic reactions and the residents have all fully recovered. We have not seen other serious side effects.
Q: What about the blood clots we hear about in Europe?
A: The blood clots seen in patients in Europe have all been associated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine, a vaccine that has not been approved for use in the United States. There have not been reports of similar clotting issues with the vaccine used in the United States.
Q: Does the vaccine work against the variants?
A: The vaccine does seem to work against the most common COVID variants. Getting the vaccine now and preventing further infections is the very BEST way to deal with these variants.
Q: How long will protection last?
A: Recent information shows that protection lasts at least 6 months and likely longer. While we may need boosters in the future, that is no reason to hesitate to get a vaccine now.
Q: Isn’t it better just to get the natural infection?
A: No. Getting the natural infection exposes you to the risk of the disease and allows you to spread it to others.
Although younger people generally do not get very sick from the disease, we have seen some very serious cases in people under 50. Moreover, the protection from the vaccine is actually better than protection from natural infection.
Q: I am young and healthy and thus at low risk from this disease. Why should I get a vaccine?
A: Young and healthy people do seem to have an easier time dealing with the symptoms when they get COVID, but they can pass it on to others who might not do so well. To be able to fully open society, we will need to get our disease rate way down, and the only way to do that is to get enough people vaccinated so that the disease cannot spread in Douglas County.
