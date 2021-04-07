Dr. Robert Dannenhoffer is a local pediatrician who has been practicing medicine in Douglas County for more than 32 years. Since arriving in Roseburg in 1989, Dr. Dannenhoffer has operated his own pediatric practice, and has been the Vice President for Clinical Effectiveness at Mercy Medical Center, the President of the Oregon Medical Association, the CEO of DCIPA and Architrave Health, invited to sit on Oregon Governor’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Panel and the former Executive Director at Douglas Public Health Network. He currently serves as the Douglas County Public Health Officer, as well as the Chief Medical Strategist at DPHN and works part-time as a pediatrician at Aviva Health.