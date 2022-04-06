Myself, our elections staff, and the Board of Commissioners are asked about the current County Commissioner election cycle. I’d like to provide the public with straightforward answers to these questions.
“Why are three commissioners going on the same ballot and what should be done about it?”
Historically, the cycle of Douglas County Commissioner positions 1 and 3 have been aligned, and position 2 was offset by two years. “Staggered” terms of office, for the Board of Commissioners, previously was just one position offset, but their current alignment can’t be fixed or adjusted here, at county government. Even with a commissioner hypothetically resigning after two years it wouldn’t change the current cycle, with all three aligned. The issue lies in our state statutes, and it will require “legislative action” to remedy it, which has been proposed to the legislature, but they did not move it forward. The issue resides with the fact that years ago, all commissioner positions in Oregon were partisan, and as such, they underwent the typical Primary and General Election process, where candidates were chosen in May and the runoff happened in November. Since some counties have chosen to make commissioner positions nonpartisan, the election process changed and there is no more “Primary” election for our county commissioners. A commissioner candidate who receives over 50% of the vote in May will win, and not need to move forward to November. However, the rules around filling a vacancy, outlined in ORS 204.010 (2), are still centered around partisan races and say that if there is only one commissioner’s position on a November General Election Ballot, that it shall be a four-year term. During a year where a commissioner (or two) has already won their position in a May election, if a new vacancy occurs, too late to be on the May ballot, the election to fill the vacancy happens in November, and there is then only one position up for election. That is what happened in 2014 when Commissioner Tim Freeman won his first election in May and Doug Robertson resigned later that summer. There was an election in November to fill the position. That changed the cycle of position 3 to match the cycle of position 2.
Four years later, Commissioner Tim Freeman and Commissioner Chris Boice both won in May 2018 and the late State Representative Gary Leif resigned his commissioner position over the summer, to move to the Legislature.
Commissioner Tom Kress won that election in November 2018 and the same statute applied, realigning position 1 with positions 2 and 3. In my understanding, “staggered” elected terms are the initial intent and the optimal condition of any elected board, but circumstances of 2014 and 2018 have proven this can be unintentionally realigned.
Though the Board of Commissioners terms are currently aligned, no law has been violated. Until the legislature re-writes the statutes around filling a vacancy, which accommodates the “nonpartisan” election process, the alignment can continue.
(1) comment
Thank you for this information. Let us hope, then, that the commissioners request our legislators to introduce a bill that will fix this problem. Ot that our legislators will do this on their own initiative.
The basic problem with having all three commissioners on the same cycle ios that, in the event that all three were voted out at the same time, the institutional memory would be lost. Not only that, we would have three new commissioners who would be learning on the job.
Better yet, how about we revisit the idea of having a county charter which woul include, among other things, a board of five commissioners who live in different areas of the county.
