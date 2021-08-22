Reducing fuel loads and maintaining safe access on national forests in Douglas County are important ways we can proactively protect communities, forests, water resources and wildlife habitat. However, forest management would become more difficult if S. 192- known as the “River Democracy Act”- becomes law in Washington DC.
Introduced by Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, S. 192 would unilaterally add nearly 4,700 miles of Oregon “rivers” to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System. Yet many waterways identified in the bill are not even classified as rivers. According to a list provided by the bill’s sponsors, just 15 percent of the proposed segments in S. 192 are actually rivers.
Most are small creeks, streams, gulches, draws and unnamed tributaries, many of which do not even carry water during the dry summer months. Similar to congressionally-designated wilderness, the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968 imposes management and access restrictions along waterways and associated buffers designated as “Wild and Scenic.”
This means public lands managers would face additional restrictions on the use of mechanical thinning and other management tools to mitigate the risks of wildfires and other threats to these landscapes.
Because the bill restricts management within half-mile buffers of each proposed “river,” S. 192 affects an estimated 3 million acres of federal lands that tend to be overstocked and at extreme risk of severe wildfires. Due to our broken system of federal land management, the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are already behind in treating unhealthy forests. S. 192 will further slow the pace.
Wild and Scenic Rivers, such as the 33.8-mile stretch of the North Umpqua, are typically subjected to a robust study and review process to ensure they were eligible and suitable for such a designation. S.192, on the other hand, subverts this careful study and review process by adding segments that do not even carry water.
Considering past use and litigation of the Wild & Scenic Rivers Act, the bill raises a lot of questions about how it will impact future access, private property and water rights and other traditional uses of both public and private land.
Proponents of the bill claim S. 192 will help mitigate fire risks to protect homes and businesses near these newly-designated lands. Yet nothing in the bill directs or authorizes federal agencies to utilize all available land management tools- including mechanical treatments- to reduce the risk of severe wildfires, nor does it explicitly permit post-fire restoration work, such as the removal of dead and dying trees, to maintain public access. Rather, the bill only allows agencies to consider prescribed fire, even though fire alone will not address heavy and unnatural fuel loads on already fire-prone landscapes.
Catastrophic wildfires including subsequent erosion and sedimentation pose the greatest threat to watershed and rivers. Arbitrary restrictive land designations only impede public lands access and the most important work needed to reduce wildfire risks and impacts.
Rather than imposing more arbitrary designations and restrictions on federal lands, Oregon’s federal representatives should focus on giving public lands managers more resources and tools to proactively reduce wildfire risks, maintain access, and protect our forests, rivers and communities.
