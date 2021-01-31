Brian Prawitz
My name is Brian Prawitz. I own BP Media Solutions in downtown Roseburg, and I am a city councilor but in this case, I am speaking up as a white, rural, Christian, fiscally conservative Republican. I believe in smaller government, fewer taxes, and the freedom to own and operate a business in a free-trade, open market system where the owner can be the determining factor on how much money they earn. I believe in capitalism and generosity and giving and kindness and togetherness and love.
I am a mainstream Republican who is finally breaking the silence regarding the loud extreme faction of people claiming they speak for all Republicans and all Douglas County Republicans.
I am also saying something because the reason for not speaking up to this point is fear.
People are afraid to say the right thing in this situation. Why? When is it wrong to say the right thing?
The right thing is this: While there are certainly many people who are concerned about the direction this country is headed, who are angry and unapproving of mandates around COVID-19, and the damage it is doing to our economy and our ability to make a living, there are far more people who are ready to move past talk of blacklists, doxing, false flag events, false witness, declarations, and recalls and into a spirit of working together, accurate representation, and kindness.
There is a lot of space in the Republican party for a more compassionate conservative approach. We can be upset at our leadership, and still find common ground within the party, and dare I say within the community of caring and intelligent and committed Democrats and Independents.
But apparently for some, this is too dangerous to say out loud right now.
I can’t sit idle. This talk of civil war and destructive gossip serves the needs of a few while damaging our efforts to welcome people from outside our community whether they want to live and work here or bring their business or have their education here.
So please add your voices to this call for saying what needs to be said. Say what you think the majority needs to say.
To anyone watching this from outside Douglas County — what you have seen and read and heard coming out of our community is not us. We are far better than our perception of late.
So let’s replace divisiveness with diversity.
Replace ultimatums with unity.
And replace talk of civil war with compassion.
Sadly I feel the need to add one more point. Some of the things I just said will make me a target. An easy target because I am out there supporting the local economy and finding ways to encourage more discussion and discourse from the middle, where many caring (and tired) Republicans, Democrats and Independents live.
The Republican Party will remain a minority party in Oregon as long as its politicians and the corporation that support it continue to use fear and anger as motivational strategies. The majority of Oregonians aren't buying it.
