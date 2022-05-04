Lee Paterson
As a former Superintendent of Roseburg Public Schools, I have been asked several times over these last few weeks about School Bond Measure 10-187 and whether it is financially feasible to vote “Yes” on the measure. As someone who has proudly called Roseburg my home for over 50 years, married here, raised two children who are RHS graduates, and who is invested in the values of our community, my automatic response is “YES, of course!”
As someone who has dealt with school district budgets and financial responsibilities for maintaining a strong local system of public schools all of my professional life, I want you to know that a Yes vote on this measure is a smart investment, reasonably priced and will bear a full return on that investment.
Since I moved to Roseburg in the 60’s I have seen every generation step up to support our schools in the ever pressing responsibility to maintain our buildings, build schools when they require it and replace systems when they fail. In about 1960, we built Fir Grove Elementary. Then about 20 years later in 1979, we funded the construction of Sunnyslope. In about 2000, the community stepped up and invested millions to renovate and update large portions of the high school. And now, over 20 years later, it is this generation that is called on to support another necessary construction bond.
Like the generations before us, we are now called on to support the current school bond levy, a smart community investment in the safety, security, and academic well-being of our young people, as well an investment in the whole of the Roseburg Community.
The reasonable cost is a slight raise in our property taxes which is not significantly higher than the bond we approved in 2001, a debt we paid off in full in 2021. The Roseburg School District is second from the bottom in tax rates among similarly sized school districts in the entire state.
Let me say it differently; there is only one similarly sized school district in the entire state that has a lower tax rate for school support than we do.
I feel very good about the prospects that our community will again approve an important school bond levy. And when this bond passes, the Roseburg School District will still be in the bottom 50% of tax rates for similarly-sized school districts in the entire state. This cost is not only reasonable, it is affordable for nearly everyone. Roseburg Schools has always been sensitive to the cost of school funding and the impact such support has on our citizens.
Consider more closely the return on our investment. Initially the return on our investment will be quite visible. Imagine our renovated school buildings, in good repair for another generation, and the safety and security elements that protect our children are finally in place. Our community becomes more attractive to the young working families and professionals who we are encouraging to move here. A return on our investment also includes a reassertion of pride in our community, while setting an example for future generations to do the same.
This is one of the times a smart investment is sure to yield 100% of the returns we had in mind! And it’s our turn.
Please join me in voting yes for the School Bond Measure 10-187.
