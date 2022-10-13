Two decades ago, during one of our daily half-hour lunch breaks out on the loading dock, the subject of celebrated beauties came up. When I nominated the actress Catherine Zeta-Jones for the title of “World’s Most Beautiful Woman,” Larry agreed heartily. “She’s the only reason I picked that cell phone company over the others,” he added.
That a poor schlemiel like Larry would have a fantasy crush on a famously pretty actress is only natural. That he decided to subscribe to a particular telephone service because of that infatuation was both artificially induced and utterly irrational. He chose as the phone company hoped he would choose when they hired Ms. Jones to appear as “eye candy” in their television commercials and magazine advertisements. The trap was seductively baited and set and he, a fool for beauty, stepped right into it without a thought as to the relative merits of the product and services he was purchasing.
Larry, of course, was not alone in being manipulated by an appeal to his hidden desires. The ruse has been in use for generations now thanks to a fellow named Edward L. Bernays, the inventor of modern advertising techniques, and (not at all coincidently) the nephew of Sigmund Freud, the father of modern psychology.
It was Bernays who first saw the commercial possibilities of his uncle’s discovery of the role of the subconscious in human decision-making. If the shadow world of our unconscious mind exerted such an overwhelming power over us humans, he reasoned, it should be possible to bypass logic and reason altogether and appeal instead to basic human drives.
The techniques that he developed to do just that made Sigmund’s nephew a very wealthy man — much wealthier than his more-famous uncle. In a 1930 American Mercury Magazine article Henry F. Pringle gave a description of Bernay’s office: “Nephew Eddie, on the other hand, has a chastely elegant suite of offices in the Grand Central Station zone in New York City. Costly etchings, and an occasional modernistic painting, adorn the walls. Beautiful secretaries glide over voluptuous rugs to ask of the visitors if they have an appointment with the master of mass psychology.”
Thanks to Edward Bernays, we now have a massive multi-billion dollar international industry devoted to the subversion of reason. His classic 1929 book, Propaganda, laid out the how and why of persuading people to spend their paychecks on goods that they didn’t need and had never desired by associating those products with emotions: fear and lust, envy and greed for the most part.
Increasingly over the intervening decades, these techniques have been applied to our electoral politics. Of course, the use of unreasonable fears to garner votes goes back millennia. Demagoguery, the appeal to fear, was well-known in ancient Athens. But it was Edward Bernays who mastered the techniques necessary to create a falsely positive public image for politicians (and for soap, cigarettes, liquor, prescription drugs and any other commodity one might wish to foist upon an unsuspecting populace).
This being an election year, we are already being manipulated by advertising and public relations firms whose goal is not to tell us the truth about the candidates but to weave an image, one that keeps us from using our common sense in deciding who and what to vote for or against. It has become so commonplace that much of what our journalistic punditry consists of is discussions of advertising strategies rather than the various politicians’ ideologies and policies or the issues they are meant to address.
The opening of political campaign spending to limitless spending has proven to be a boon to the public relations and advertising industries. Print and electronic media are also benefiting from the largess of corporations, unions and individuals whose personal wealth exceeds that of many third-world countries. A great number of people will grow rich from the illusions they create for this year’s campaigns but I’m certain that, as a nation, we will all be poorer for their efforts.
