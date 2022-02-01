George Graham
I’ve coached for many years, from T-ball to high school soccer, and what I’ve learned is there’s nothing like teamwork. Then put skill into the mix and you have an unbeatable team. That’s what I experienced when I had a recent angiogram at Mercy Hospital.
From the time I was greeted by one of the “team members” at the Shaw Heart Center I was treated with care and respect. The (male) nurse was personable and seemed to enjoy his job, which quickly put me at ease. He and I lightly chatted as I was prepped for my procedure by more teammates. These guys all seemed to trust each other, enjoy each other and respect each other ... qualities of an unbeatable team.
On the baseball field, there’s debate as to where you place your best player. In my opinion, it’s at the shortstop position. I agree with the author of a recent article I read, who wrote,”. . . it just seems like shortstops are capable of doing more than other players. Shortstops are baseball’s ninjas.” Shortstops have the respect of all the other players, and in this case, my shortstop was the doctor performing my angiogram.
As my procedure started (I was awake the entire time), I could hear the “shortstop” directing the other players, but not like ordering them around. They all knew their positions; it was more like he was encouraging them, like a leader on a team does. As in most sports, anticipation is a key element, and to be able to anticipate you need experience to draw upon. Hearing the chatter amongst the players, I knew these teammates had everything under control. They would warn me when a poke was about to take place and would periodically ask if I was doing ok. Their experience spoke volumes. As a result, the angiogram was over in no time. Three up, three down.
The seventh inning stretch is more relaxing when your team has the game well in hand, so as I was wheeled into recovery, I felt like I had been moved to the box seats. Not only was I treated to a tasty breakfast, but coffee from the nurses’ Keurig! The recovery nurse tended to my every need, as he and I chatted about how we might know each other.
Then the morning’s only “possible” glitch took place. Remember back in school when you were told the principal wanted to see you? Even the most perfectly behaved child would get a case of nerves. Well, a nurse came in and said, “The chaplain would like to talk to you.”
“WHAT?!? I thought everything went well! What could this be? Last rites?”
As you know, many sport’s teams have chaplains and Team Mercy is no different. The chaplain happened to be a friend of mine, and he just came by to check on me and to pray with me. A nice finishing touch to a “game well played” by the teammates at Mercy.
If you went back and read the box score for this game, you would find no errors and multiple home runs. Another W for the home team.
