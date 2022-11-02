Salmon hatcheries have existed in Oregon since the late 1800s. They have never lived up to their promise, yet we have become addicted to them.
The first salmon hatcheries were privately built by cannery owners. By the mid-1800s the canneries had automated, increasing their capacity to the point that they outstripped the salmon supply. The hope was to increase the salmon runs beyond their abundant natural production to increase the cannery profits. That did not happen anywhere. Instead, salmon runs began their long history of decline. Eventually, the canneries closed and moved north to Canadian waters.
The decline in salmon was not only caused by overharvesting, but also by habitat destruction. Mining had already wiped out much of the Sacramento River salmon and was moving into Oregon. Logging was just ramping up and the horrendous practices of striping the hills to the water edge and moving logs with splash dams destroyed salmon habitat. Agriculture had moved into low-gradient valley bottoms, diverting water and silting streams.
Again, it was hatcheries to the rescue! But now instead of enhancing the natural abundance, the promise was that hatcheries would restore the runs to their previous abundance. The state and the federal government got involved for the common good. Again, the promise was not met. Nowhere in Oregon did a hatchery restore a salmon or steelhead run to its former abundance.
In the 1950s, the state of Oregon began serious research into improving the dismal efficiency of hatcheries, developing the Oregon moist pellet diet which allowed high survival in raising fish to the smolt stage. The use of hatcheries exploded in the 1960s, still hoping to restore salmon runs. Initial returns looked promising but after a few generations, more and more smolts had to be released trying to prevent further declines.
The hatchery promise changed again once it was obvious they could not restore former abundance. The mitigation hatchery was born. It was trumpeted that through modern aquaculture technology we could allow habitat to be destroyed and mitigate the loss by building another hatchery. We may not restore the runs, but we will stop the decline. High dams were built without ladders, entire streams were diverted. This failed as well. Mitigation hatcheries never made up for the loss of natural production.
Mitigation hatcheries had another insidious effect. The big dam and irrigation projects were federal and while the mitigation hatcheries were run by the state, they were funded with federal dollars. A large portion of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s fishery budget now came from the Feds to support hatcheries. ODFW became unjustifiably pro-hatchery simply out of financial needs.
The wild salmon and steelhead runs continued to decline despite the mitigation hatcheries. ODFW had an excellent research department that looked into this in the 1980s and determined that the domesticated hatchery fish have a direct negative impact on wild fish, research that has been replicated many times. That was not well received by timber, agriculture and other extractive industries that were promoting the idea that we can have “salmon without rivers.”
ODFW’s cutting-edge research department was largely defunded and disbanded, eventually replaced in 2005 with the Oregon Hatchery Research Center whose mission is, in part, to transform hatcheries to be more productive and compatible with wild fish runs — a goal that has not been achieved.
As wild runs continued to decline and many were federally listed as threatened or endangered, hatcheries changed their promise again. The diminished wild runs could no longer support the harvest pressure so hatcheries now only exist to provide harvestable fish. No longer is there talk about restoring historic abundance or mitigating for habitat loss. Many anglers want to keep a fish so they clamor for more hatchery plants. The timber industry is a big supporter of hatcheries to take pressure off protecting riparian habitat. We seem more addicted than ever to the failing hatchery promises.
It does not have to be that way. Compare how we manage waterfowl, another migratory species. We went from draining swamps to restoring wetlands. We created wildlife refuges to protect nesting, migrating and wintering habitats for wild birds. We never invested in duckling hatcheries. Today, we have abundant and diverse waterfowl providing great opportunities for hunters and bird watchers.
This can work with salmon and steelhead as well. There are plenty of examples of successful runs that are managed as all wild: John Day steelhead and spring Chinook, Skagit winter steelhead, Sol Duc winter steelhead, Wind River summer steelhead and our own North Umpqua winter run, which is very healthy, provides the best winter steelhead fishing in Oregon and attracts a tremendous angling effort.
It is time to give up our addiction to hatcheries and focus on restoring our diverse wild runs of salmon.
