SCOTT MENDELSON
I came to Roseburg in 2000 to work as a psychiatrist at the new Behavioral Health Unit at Mercy. We eventually had five psychiatrists, including two child psychiatrists. There was also a psychiatrist and several psychiatric nurse practitioners (PMHNPs) at Douglas County Mental Health clinic, and three psychiatrists and several PMHNPs serving veterans at our VA hospital. There were three psychiatrists practicing independently in Roseburg. Thus, 15 years ago there were about 12 psychiatrists in this area available to residents and veterans for outpatient appointments.
In 2007, Mercy shut the BHU down. Adult psychiatric hospitalization stopped, outpatient psychiatric services ended, and the only child and adolescent psychiatric unit between Portland in San Francisco disappeared. Three of the Mercy psychiatrists left the area. One psychiatrist and a PMHNP stayed for patients in the emergency department, though many are now handled by video telepsychiatrists. Patients may stay overnight in the ED but are often shipped home the same day. Aside from crocodile tears after the UCC shooting in 2015, Mercy has had no further words about psychiatric care in Roseburg.
I next worked at the Roseburg VA. Over time the VA became hostile to psychiatry. There were directives from Washington to de-medicalize mental health. A dictate required that directorships of psychiatric departments be open not only to psychiatrists, but to psychologists, nurses, and social workers. A flier admonished psychiatrists to “leave your degree at the door” during department meetings. Pharmacists played an increasingly oppressive role in deciding what medications psychiatrists could prescribe. Consequently, there are now no outpatient psychiatrists at the Roseburg VA. Veterans are seen by telepsychiatrists from a distance or have their psychiatric medications prescribed by so-called, Clinical Pharmacists.
After 7 years, I left the VA to work at Umpqua Health. They seemed interested in reviving psychiatry in Roseburg. I joined a psychotherapist. We hired a second psychiatrist, a PMHNP, and another psychotherapist. Then it unraveled. We lost a psychotherapist and our PMHNP departed. Our other psychiatrist soon afterward left town. None were replaced. Meanwhile, ADAPT took over the Douglas County Mental Health Clinic. In that role, they are obligated to maintain the mental health system—not preside over its disintegration. Yet, they have only one psychiatrist that spends some of his time in administrative duties. They employ several competent PMHNPs. However, ADAPT’s focus remains psychotherapy and substance abuse treatment, not psychiatric care. Admirably, Cow Creek clinic has a child and an adult psychiatrist, plus a part-time telepsychiatrist. However, due to high demand, they are not accepting new patients outside of the tribe. Evergreen clinic replaced their psychiatrist with a PMHNP. Aviva has a squad of therapists, but neither a psychiatrist nor PMHNP.
One explanation for the death of psychiatry in Roseburg is the idea of Social Determinants of Health promoted by the Oregon Health Authority and embraced by local mental health directors. This theory holds that most “psychiatric illnesses” are actually social issues. Schizophrenia, Bipolar disorder, and ADHD are said to be vastly over-diagnosed. Social workers and therapists are deemed best equipped to handle such problems, thus having only three psychiatrists for the entirety of Douglas County is no obstacle to good mental health care. The related notion that psychiatry is merely “med management,” rather than comprehensive medical care, trivializes and further dismisses the necessity of psychiatric expertise. Complicated or medically compromised patients need psychiatrists. This does not denigrate PMHNPs or social workers. Most of them would agree.
I have now retired from Umpqua Health. I was replaced by two PMHNPs, one part-time by video. My most severely ill patients needed referral, but there was nowhere to send them. In 2005, there were 12 outpatient psychiatrists in the county. Since then, the population of Roseburg has grown by 20%. Because of COVID, mental health problems have only multiplied. Yet, now there are three and a half psychiatrists. They are swamped with no capacity to add patients. PMHNPs and therapists, too, have agonizingly long waiting lists. This is complicated by the detestable practice of clinics refusing mental health care for individuals not being seen by one of their primary care providers. Timely, accessible, expert psychiatric care in Douglas County has virtually disappeared. No single facility is to blame—they all are. Those responsible for mental health care in the county have betrayed psychiatric patients, their families, and the community. This gross negligence must be recognized and the damage repaired before another tragedy leaves us wondering why we didn’t do more sooner.
