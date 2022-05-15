Lance Colley
Lance Colley
As a staunch advocate for passage of the school bond on the ballot this Tuesday, a response seems due as it was said some felt the information was incomplete or inaccurate regarding the cost of the school bond.
The cost of the bond, estimated at $1.85 per thousand, has been published on the district webpage, on the yesforroseburg PAC pages, in mailers to voters, in The News-Review in articles, in letters to the editor, and in guest columns. The implication that those advocating for the bond have been in some way disingenuous failed to acknowledge that from the appointment of the Community Bond Committee through every stage of the bond presentation, the district and its advocates have been very transparent about the cost of the bond.
Yes, there is a cost to the bond, and yes, this bond is an increase from the bond measure proposed in 2020. The amount of the bond has not doubled, and it has been two years since the last bond was proposed. While it was mentioned the last bond was “narrowly shot down,” missing the statistic that it failed by less than 5%, or 600 some votes, seems to imply that bond proposal was also disingenuous. “Shot down,” or “narrowly defeated” provide a significantly different feeling. In addition, the 2020 bond was submitted right before COVID-19 impacted our community in so many ways.
To report that taxes here are “exorbitant,” without an explanation seems like a very arbitrary statement. No capital improvement money has been on any taxpayer’s bill since the bond was retired in late 2020, and only one bond has been passed in 40 years. Our current school tax rate is second of the lowest of all similarly-sized school districts and will still be in the lower 40% of taxes imposed on similarly-sized school districts in the state if the current measure passes.
To report how this bond will cost people on a fixed income in a negative way, ignores the myriad letters to the editor from senior citizens on fixed incomes who have advocated for the bond, knowing full well the rewards from the cost are paramount for the future of everyone. Yes, a tax increase will cost everyone more money. This investment in our kids, our community and our infrastructure is the only way to pay for capital improvements in our state.
To report that “not everyone agrees with what was included in the bond” is made to sound controversial. No one on the Community Bond Committee, the PAC, or even the school board expected everyone to agree with everything in the bond. But to say no to the good in the bond because it is not perfect is fallacious. Our community committee started with a list of over $300 million in needed improvements, and with significant input from the community, volunteers, staff and students, we painstakingly reduced our recommendation to $154 million, which was placed on the ballot.
The recent article indicated that one citizen said, “I don’t mind paying for the essentials, but I won’t pay for the fluff,” mentioning turf fields and air conditioning. Turf fields are not fluff. They cut maintenance costs, are not much more expensive initially than having the fields repaired, leveled, and grass planted and maintained, and they can be used year-round in Oregon. Our current middle school tracks and fields are becoming a liability and need to be replaced. Again, disagreeing with priorities is natural, and it was part of our committee conversation.
HVAC systems are not fluff. HVAC systems include heating, air conditioning and air quality. Our current heating systems are too old to find parts for needed repairs. Temperatures at the beginning and end of the school year are not conducive to efficient learning and we live in an area where wildfire smoke has been a real problem.
Yes, the cost to individuals does matter, but this cost also brings with it multiple benefits for everyone in our community. Considering only the cost without mentioning the community benefits seemed biased.
If the cost of the bond attracts physicians, specialists, physician’s assistants, nurse practitioners, or diversity in businesses and growth in current businesses, is it worth it?
If updated school buildings increase the retail value of your home, is it worth it?
If updated school grounds increase public use of school facilities, is it worth it?
If updated school buildings increase the number of students who pursue the military, higher education, or job training moving back to this area, is it worth it?
If updated school buildings increase the security and safety of our children, is it worth it?
If updated school buildings increase job training for our youth, is it worth it?
This bond is an investment in our kids, but also in the economic future of our community.
Editor’s note: Colley, co-chair Alex Palm and treasurer Steve Loosely contributed answers to inquiries made by The News-Review that appeared in Friday’s story: “Value versus reality: Is the Roseburg School bond worth it?” The News-Review values all opinions on all issues and is committed to providing balanced, neutral coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.