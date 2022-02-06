Robert Heilman
Visitors from other countries are often puzzled by our nearly unrestricted American style of free speech. In much, perhaps most, of the world what you can and cannot say or write publicly is limited by the government. Often, there are seemingly good reasons for this pre-emptive banning of certain opinions being expressed. Germany, troubled by its past, has very tough laws against speech which promotes hatred and bigotry.
Here, in these United States of America, we are more likely to hand our people enough rope to hang themselves than to threaten them with imprisonment. We like the hate-filled to be known to the community, to allow them to establish a public record which we can examine. By our words we are known for exactly who and what we are—even when that knowledge may be hidden from ourselves.
This is what makes the Letters to the Editor so valuable and entertaining. We seldom learn much about the issues of the day in these epistles, but we learn a great deal about human nature in general and about our neighbors’ natures in particular. All of us have an instinctual grasp of language. “For the ear tests words as the palate tastes food.” Writing of any sort (and particularly of the poorer sort) usually tells us more about the writer than about the writer’s topic.
It takes either a large share of courage or of foolishness to speak-out publicly about political and social matters.
The most admirable editorial-letter writers are the reluctant ones, those who, on rare occasions, feel compelled to speak despite their fears of condemnation by their neighbors. Others seem to frequently broadcast their opinions in much the same way, and for much the same reason, as donkeys do, because it is in their nature to loudly call attention to themselves.
How we write is a function of how we think. If a letter is filled with abstractions and ideological jargon it is a sign that the writer’s head is filled with abstract and narrow technical thoughts and that he or she sees the world in that way. The clear-headed write clearly; the fuzzy-brained write fuzzily; the passionate write passionately while the dispassionate among us write dispassionately. Sentences, after all, are not just the tools with which we express ourselves (thereby revealing ourselves to others) but are also the form and the limit of our thoughts.
The prime question in reading the letters section of the paper is one of the reliability of the writer. Is what I just read true or is it falsehood? Paying attention to the tone of the letter, the words chosen and the arrangement of the argument, will often help you more than learning the actual opinions themselves.
A letter’s tone is a product of the writer’s emotional state and underlying character, whether calm or upset, angry or joyful, generous or peevish.
The use of certain “buzz words” can betray an unoriginal thought’s actual source or reveal a not-well-hidden agenda.
A well-thought-out letter reveals a careful character, a disjointed one a careless nature.
A little taste is enough to let you know just how large of a grain of salt will be needed.
(1) comment
Thank you to Robert Heilman for another well written opinion piece.
Yes, reading opinions from community members helps me understand how my neighbors think. I learn how they think not just politically but morally.
This piece by Mr. Heilman also has some writing tips. Thank you! I will try to learn.
