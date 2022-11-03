We have arrived at a moment in the history of this nation where traditional political parties serve little purpose other than representing money interests, radical ideology, political office power, governmental employment benefits and a home for radical elements of the political spectrum.
Since I was old enough to vote, I chose to be associated with “Party X” — for no particular reason other than the idiot “adults” of my community were of the “Party Y” persuasion. One may say my decision was one of “cantankerous rebellionism.” Others have their own influences to party identification.
Social scientists claim that “humans need to belong.” “Belonging” to a political party was perhaps different then other social acts of belonging such as families, religious affiliation, sports clubs, etc. Most Americans who identify as a certain political party supporter send a check for $25, slap a bumper sticker on their car, pound a support sign in their yard or canvass their neighborhood block. Then we all crawl back into our caves the day after elections and complain about the do-nothing so-n-so “We” elected. The cycle repeats.
I detect we suffer from “political fatigue.” Promises, promises and more promises. And followed by excuses, excuses and more excuses. “Now if you would just send more money, I can defeat (ol’ so-n-so-no-good)!” Layer upon layer of tedium. I think back to a young girl I was exposed to screaming with hands cupped over her ears “I CAN’T HEAR YOU!” Methinks she could no longer absorb input. We are there.
Let’s make this simple: No party to owe. No party agenda to pledge allegiance to. No lobbyists or influencers to extract allegiance. The “unaffiliated candidate” will need to reach out to voters and people who will work to spread their plans, aspirations and goals. Ignore the press folks with an agenda. Is this easy? Nope. Does experience help? You betcha! But not absolutely required. Folks who “outgrew” their party and want to break the chains of party servitude are excellent candidates. Beware of the temptations of sliding back to old habits.
The second part of this transition is the voter who doesn’t mind “not belonging” to a system of party failures. Nothing better than a feeling of moderation, compromise and accomplishment. Try it. You may grow to prefer it and besides, it’s good for your blood pressure.
Finally, VOTE.
Retired Mechanical Engineer (power generation, alt. energy, facility certifications), former corporate accountant, business owner, heavy equipment mechanic, Oregon Certified Energy Auditor (1980), U.S.G.B.C. Accredited Design Professional, Vietnam War Veteran US Army (1967), amateur historian.
